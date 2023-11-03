Icon

Grab the iPhone 14 this festive season and get up to 21 percent discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 14 is now available on Flipkart with an amazing discount of 21 percent during the festival season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 07:56 IST
iPhone 11, iPhone 12 to iPhone 14, check out the massive discounts on Flipkart
iPhone 14
1/5 Flipkart is offering a 14 % initial discount for iPhone 14. Earlier the price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart was Rs.  79900 but with the initial discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 67999. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. (Apple)
2/5 Flipkart is offering a 14% initial discount making the price of the iPhone 13 reduce to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14
3/5 Flipkart has announced a price drop on iPhone 11 and it can be yours right now with the 4 percent discount. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 and can be yours for Rs. 41999 after the initial discount. iPhone 11 features A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. (Apple)
iPhone 14
4/5 Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
5/5 You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart. (Apple)
iPhone 14
Flipkart has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 14 with various bank and exchange offers. (HT Tech)

We are just over a week away from Diwali. Various e-commerce platforms are taking up this opportunity to roll out various discounts, especially on electronic products including Smartphones, smartwatches, Earbuds, and more. Some discounts are worth using immediately. If you have been looking to buy an iPhone currently, you should check Flipkart now. The e-commerce platform is offering a huge price drop on the iPhone 14, 128 GB variant. Not only this, Flipkart is also offering great exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 14 price drop

On the occasion of the festive season, Flipkart has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 14 by a significant amount. Now you can grab this premium smartphone for just Rs. 54999. The original price of the iPhone 14 is 69900. This represents an excellent discount of 21 percent. This is a great opportunity for you to enter into the Apple users community. This offer has no limit here. Flipkart is offering significant exchange and bank offers too. Check out the offers below.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

If you want to save more on iPhone 14, you can use your bank cards. If you have a SBI card, you just got lucky. Flipkart is giving a straight 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Card transactions up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Apart from this, if you have an old smartphone that is in excellent condition, you can trade in to get an exchange offer of up to 42000. This will save you a hefty amount on this smartphone. Before using the exchange offer, please check if Flipkart is rolling out this offer in your region or not. You can check by simply entering the PIN code of your area. Also, please keep in mind that the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation process of the evaluation process of the e-commerce platform. Therefore, check thoroughly before opting for the exchange offer.

This significant offer may not be available on Flipkart for so long, and there is also a possibility that the iPhone 14 will get sold out soon with such amazing offers. So, don't wait and shop for your dream smartphone now.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 07:55 IST
