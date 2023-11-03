Grab the iPhone 14 this festive season and get up to 21 percent discount on Flipkart

We are just over a week away from Diwali. Various e-commerce platforms are taking up this opportunity to roll out various discounts, especially on electronic products including Smartphones, smartwatches, Earbuds, and more. Some discounts are worth using immediately. If you have been looking to buy an iPhone currently, you should check Flipkart now. The e-commerce platform is offering a huge price drop on the iPhone 14, 128 GB variant. Not only this, Flipkart is also offering great exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 14 price drop

On the occasion of the festive season, Flipkart has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 14 by a significant amount. Now you can grab this premium smartphone for just Rs. 54999. The original price of the iPhone 14 is 69900. This represents an excellent discount of 21 percent. This is a great opportunity for you to enter into the Apple users community. This offer has no limit here. Flipkart is offering significant exchange and bank offers too. Check out the offers below.

Other offers

If you want to save more on iPhone 14, you can use your bank cards. If you have a SBI card, you just got lucky. Flipkart is giving a straight 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Card transactions up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Apart from this, if you have an old smartphone that is in excellent condition, you can trade in to get an exchange offer of up to ₹42000. This will save you a hefty amount on this smartphone. Before using the exchange offer, please check if Flipkart is rolling out this offer in your region or not. You can check by simply entering the PIN code of your area. Also, please keep in mind that the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation process of the evaluation process of the e-commerce platform. Therefore, check thoroughly before opting for the exchange offer.

This significant offer may not be available on Flipkart for so long, and there is also a possibility that the iPhone 14 will get sold out soon with such amazing offers. So, don't wait and shop for your dream smartphone now.

