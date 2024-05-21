 HMD Pulse+ business edition launched with enhanced enterprise features- All details | Mobile News

HMD Pulse+ business edition launched with enhanced enterprise features- All details

HMD Global has launched the Pulse+ Business Edition, a smartphone tailored for corporate customers with extended warranty, enhanced security, and flexible hardware support options.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 21 2024, 13:35 IST
HMD Pulse+ Business Edition
The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition offers corporate customers extended security patches, flexible repair options, and robust enterprise security features. (HMD)

HMD Global has introduced the HMD Pulse+ Business Edition, targeting corporate customers with enhanced software and support features. While physically identical to the consumer version, the Business Edition offers additional benefits tailored for enterprise use.

Extended Warranty and Security Features

The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition comes with an extended 3-year warranty and 5 years of security patches, compared to the 3 years available for the consumer version. However, the phone will still receive only 2 years of OS updates. These measures aim to enhance data security and longevity for corporate use.

You may be interested in

7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Hardware Support Options

Companies can choose between two hardware support options. The primary option, Door to Door Care with DHL Express, offers convenient repair services where DHL picks up the phone from anywhere in Europe, takes it to a repair center, and returns it once repaired. Alternatively, companies with skilled electronics staff can perform in-house repairs using tools and instructions provided by iFixit. The HMD Repair Hub on ifixit.com offers reasonably priced replacement parts, including batteries (€20), charging ports (€15), back panels (€3), and displays (€40).

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Enterprise Security and Setup

The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition adheres to Android Enterprise Recommended guidelines, incorporating enterprise security features such as biometric authentication, encryption, and remote wipe capabilities. The setup process is simplified, allowing the IT department to configure the phone before the employee receives it. Data collected from the phone is stored on the Google Cloud Platform within the EU, ensuring compliance with GDPR regulations.

Pricing and Availability

The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition is priced at €200 for a 6/128GB unit, whereas the consumer version costs €160 for a 4/128GB unit. This model is available exclusively to corporate customers, who can contact HMD for purchases and potentially sign up for HMD's enterprise services, including Enterprise Mobility Management and theft protection.

HMD Global's new offering aims to provide businesses with a reliable, secure, and easily maintainable smartphone solution, reflecting the increasing demand for enterprise-specific mobile devices.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 May, 13:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy s24 fe launching soon in india! check expected specs, features, more iphone 16 display production to start next month: check expected launch date, specs, more vivo x fold 3 pro launch in india: key specs confirmed with ai features [exclusive] iphone 17 ultra: how apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iphone x in 2017 google pixel 8a alternatives: from oneplus 12r to nothing phone 2a, check best devices 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list samsung galaxy f55 5g launch in india delayed; new date announced: details iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999?
Home Mobile Mobile News HMD Pulse+ business edition launched with enhanced enterprise features- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
NASA virtual black hole simulator: Experience the gravitational dynamics

NASA virtual black hole simulator: Experience the gravitational dynamics
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India

OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details

GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details
Best laptops for students

Best laptops for students: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 to MSI Modern 14, here are 15 to pick from

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets