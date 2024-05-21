HMD Pulse+ business edition launched with enhanced enterprise features- All details
HMD Global has launched the Pulse+ Business Edition, a smartphone tailored for corporate customers with extended warranty, enhanced security, and flexible hardware support options.
HMD Global has introduced the HMD Pulse+ Business Edition, targeting corporate customers with enhanced software and support features. While physically identical to the consumer version, the Business Edition offers additional benefits tailored for enterprise use.
Extended Warranty and Security Features
The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition comes with an extended 3-year warranty and 5 years of security patches, compared to the 3 years available for the consumer version. However, the phone will still receive only 2 years of OS updates. These measures aim to enhance data security and longevity for corporate use.
Hardware Support Options
Companies can choose between two hardware support options. The primary option, Door to Door Care with DHL Express, offers convenient repair services where DHL picks up the phone from anywhere in Europe, takes it to a repair center, and returns it once repaired. Alternatively, companies with skilled electronics staff can perform in-house repairs using tools and instructions provided by iFixit. The HMD Repair Hub on ifixit.com offers reasonably priced replacement parts, including batteries (€20), charging ports (€15), back panels (€3), and displays (€40).
Enterprise Security and Setup
The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition adheres to Android Enterprise Recommended guidelines, incorporating enterprise security features such as biometric authentication, encryption, and remote wipe capabilities. The setup process is simplified, allowing the IT department to configure the phone before the employee receives it. Data collected from the phone is stored on the Google Cloud Platform within the EU, ensuring compliance with GDPR regulations.
Pricing and Availability
The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition is priced at €200 for a 6/128GB unit, whereas the consumer version costs €160 for a 4/128GB unit. This model is available exclusively to corporate customers, who can contact HMD for purchases and potentially sign up for HMD's enterprise services, including Enterprise Mobility Management and theft protection.
HMD Global's new offering aims to provide businesses with a reliable, secure, and easily maintainable smartphone solution, reflecting the increasing demand for enterprise-specific mobile devices.
