HMD Pulse+ business edition launched with enhanced enterprise features- All details

HMD Global has introduced the HMD Pulse+ Business Edition, targeting corporate customers with enhanced software and support features. While physically identical to the consumer version, the Business Edition offers additional benefits tailored for enterprise use.

Extended Warranty and Security Features

The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition comes with an extended 3-year warranty and 5 years of security patches, compared to the 3 years available for the consumer version. However, the phone will still receive only 2 years of OS updates. These measures aim to enhance data security and longevity for corporate use.

You may be interested in 7% OFF 7% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 4% OFF 4% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 13% OFF 13% OFF Xiaomi 14 Matte Black

Matte Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Hardware Support Options

Companies can choose between two hardware support options. The primary option, Door to Door Care with DHL Express, offers convenient repair services where DHL picks up the phone from anywhere in Europe, takes it to a repair center, and returns it once repaired. Alternatively, companies with skilled electronics staff can perform in-house repairs using tools and instructions provided by iFixit. The HMD Repair Hub on ifixit.com offers reasonably priced replacement parts, including batteries (€20), charging ports (€15), back panels (€3), and displays (€40).

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Enterprise Security and Setup

The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition adheres to Android Enterprise Recommended guidelines, incorporating enterprise security features such as biometric authentication, encryption, and remote wipe capabilities. The setup process is simplified, allowing the IT department to configure the phone before the employee receives it. Data collected from the phone is stored on the Google Cloud Platform within the EU, ensuring compliance with GDPR regulations.

Pricing and Availability

The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition is priced at €200 for a 6/128GB unit, whereas the consumer version costs €160 for a 4/128GB unit. This model is available exclusively to corporate customers, who can contact HMD for purchases and potentially sign up for HMD's enterprise services, including Enterprise Mobility Management and theft protection.

HMD Global's new offering aims to provide businesses with a reliable, secure, and easily maintainable smartphone solution, reflecting the increasing demand for enterprise-specific mobile devices.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!