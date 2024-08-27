 Honor Magic V3 with Google AI features teased ahead of launch- Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Honor Magic V3 with Google AI features teased ahead of launch- Know what’s coming

Honor Magic V3 smartphone is set to launch globally on September 5 at the IFA event in Berlin. The new foldable is gearing up to receive a bunch of AI-backed features developed in collaboration with Google Cloud.

By: RICHA FULARA
Aug 27 2024
Honor Magic V3 smartphone to get AI features such as AI eraser, live translation and face-to-face translation. (weibo.com)

Honor Magic V3, the new foldable smartphone that made its debut in July in China is set for a global launch with new AI features in collaboration with Google Cloud. As per the recent announcement by Honor, the new smartphone is set to get new AI-powered features that have similar functions to ones launched as a part of Google's AI suite and Samsung's Galaxy AI. The development of these features is in collaboration with Google Cloud. 

According to a report by Gizmochina, the new Magic V3 smartphone will get features such as AI Eraser, Face-to-Face Translation, and Honor Notes Live Translation ahead of the global launch. Here is a closer look at these upcoming features.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Honor Magic V3 AI features

AI Eraser is an image editing tool that functions like the Magic Editor by Google Photos. The tool can be used to eliminate unwanted elements from the image easily. Honor also shared a video showcasing the AI Eraser feature that removed a bunch of people from a landscape image.

Honor Notes Live Translation is another AI feature which allows users to translate handwritten texts in real-time. The feature works similar to the translation feature of Samsung's Galaxy AI. 

The next showcased feature was the face-to-face translation that helps users translate speeches in real time. 

Honor Magic V3 smartphone also comes with an AI-backed “Magic Portal” feature that enables users to multitask by opening two apps at the same time. This on-device feature also gives recommendations to users on the basis of their activity. 

Honor Magic V3 launch schedule

Honor will be launching the new Honor Magic V3 foldable smartphone equipped with these new AI features globally on September 5 in Berlin this year. Apart from this, two other devices including MagicBook Art 14 laptop and Honor MagicPad2 tablet are set to launch worldwide at the event.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 12:11 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News Honor Magic V3 with Google AI features teased ahead of launch- Know what’s coming
