Icon

Huge iPhone 14 Plus discount on Flipkart! Grab it now

iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a discounted price of Rs.56999 on Flipkart. Check out the price cut amount.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 08:34 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 14
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 14
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 14
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 14
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 14
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 14
icon View all Images
Flipkart is offering amazing discounts on Apple iPhone 14 Plus during the festive season. (Bloomberg)

In today's fast-paced tech-driven world, keeping up with the latest smartphone advancements is essential. If you've been considering getting an iPhone, now is an excellent moment to make the purchase. Flipkart is currently providing a substantial discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, and there are additional enticing deals to explore. Check here to discover more about the price reduction.

Great Savings on iPhone 14 Plus!

In the spirit of the festive season, Flipkart has significantly reduced the cost of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. This high-end smartphone is now obtainable at the special price of Rs. 56999, down from its original price of Rs. 69900, translating to an impressive 18 percent discount during the Flipkart sale. But that's not all - there are additional advantages, with Flipkart presenting enticing bank and exchange offers. This deal is certainly hard to beat, isn't it?

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

Flipkart's deal on the iPhone 14 Plus isn't just about the initial discount; there are more enticing offers in store. If you're a Kotak Bank Credit Card holder, you can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 750, on orders exceeding Rs. 5000, making this deal even more appealing. To further reduce the price, take advantage of the exchange offer, which can save you up to Rs.39150. Simply enter your area's PIN code to check exchange offer availability. Keep in mind that your old phone's condition should be in excellent shape to maximize your savings.

iPhone 14 Plus specifications.

This device comes with an ample 128 GB storage capacity and a stunning Blue color that's bound to catch everyone's attention. With a 1-year warranty for the phone and a 6-month warranty for in-box accessories, you can be confident in its quality and durability.

One of the standout features is its Super Retina XDR display, carefully designed for productivity and comfort. The 6.68-inch screen showcases vibrant colors and sharp details, all packed into a sleek and ergonomic design.

The iPhone 14 Plus sports a 12 MP main camera and an ultra-wide camera, with Portrait mode offering Focus and Depth Control for artistic photos. It also supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 15 W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. With a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it can charge to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a 20 W adapter (sold separately). Additionally, it provides up to 26 hours of video playback time, 20 hours of streaming, and an impressive 100 hours of audio playback time.

Don't miss out on this fantastic offer; head to Flipkart today and secure your iPhone 14 Plus before this deal expires!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 08:34 IST
Home Mobile News Huge iPhone 14 Plus discount on Flipkart! Grab it now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon