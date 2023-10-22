Huge iPhone 14 Plus discount on Flipkart! Grab it now

In today's fast-paced tech-driven world, keeping up with the latest smartphone advancements is essential. If you've been considering getting an iPhone, now is an excellent moment to make the purchase. Flipkart is currently providing a substantial discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, and there are additional enticing deals to explore. Check here to discover more about the price reduction.

Great Savings on iPhone 14 Plus!

In the spirit of the festive season, Flipkart has significantly reduced the cost of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. This high-end smartphone is now obtainable at the special price of Rs. 56999, down from its original price of Rs. 69900, translating to an impressive 18 percent discount during the Flipkart sale. But that's not all - there are additional advantages, with Flipkart presenting enticing bank and exchange offers. This deal is certainly hard to beat, isn't it?

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Other offers

Flipkart's deal on the iPhone 14 Plus isn't just about the initial discount; there are more enticing offers in store. If you're a Kotak Bank Credit Card holder, you can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 750, on orders exceeding Rs. 5000, making this deal even more appealing. To further reduce the price, take advantage of the exchange offer, which can save you up to Rs.39150. Simply enter your area's PIN code to check exchange offer availability. Keep in mind that your old phone's condition should be in excellent shape to maximize your savings.

iPhone 14 Plus specifications.

This device comes with an ample 128 GB storage capacity and a stunning Blue color that's bound to catch everyone's attention. With a 1-year warranty for the phone and a 6-month warranty for in-box accessories, you can be confident in its quality and durability.

One of the standout features is its Super Retina XDR display, carefully designed for productivity and comfort. The 6.68-inch screen showcases vibrant colors and sharp details, all packed into a sleek and ergonomic design.

The iPhone 14 Plus sports a 12 MP main camera and an ultra-wide camera, with Portrait mode offering Focus and Depth Control for artistic photos. It also supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 15 W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. With a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it can charge to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a 20 W adapter (sold separately). Additionally, it provides up to 26 hours of video playback time, 20 hours of streaming, and an impressive 100 hours of audio playback time.

Don't miss out on this fantastic offer; head to Flipkart today and secure your iPhone 14 Plus before this deal expires!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!