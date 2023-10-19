In a big win for India, Google Pixel 8 to be manufactured locally

In a big win for India, another tech major, after Apple, has agreed to manufacture their top-end smartphones locally here. Google had recently launched its new Pixel 8 series globally and it has been announced that the phone will be manufactured in India soon. This year, the smartphone comes with various new features and camera upgrades. This was revealed today during the Google event in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Google also indicated that it was investing in India's manufacturing sector by building a plant to produce their latest Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 8 manufacturing in India

Google Pixel smartphones are expected to roll out in 2024. During the event, the company said that it is trying to make Pixel smartphones more accessible to Indian consumers by manufacturing them locally which also boosts Google's efforts to meet the growing demand for Pixel smartphones in the country.

Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices & Services said, “When we set out with our hardware business, we committed to building and investing for the long run, and our plan to manufacture in India is an early step in the long journey of expanding our device production capacity and helping meet the country's growing demand for Pixel smartphones.” Google also shared that it already has 28 service centres in 27 cities across India, and will continue to expand to more locations and cities in the coming months.

This initiative not only benefits Google but also India's business sector as various tech and manufacturing companies are investing in the country including brands like Apple and Samsung. Now Google is also part of “Made in India” and its new technologies and innovations will continue to benefit Indian consumers.

Further in the event, Google said that it has added new features for Indian farmers via Google Cloud. Also, GPay will be more secure henceforth with its enhanced real-time code-level scanning. Now, YouTube India will also focus on user safety and it has removed over 2 million videos that violated YouTube policy.