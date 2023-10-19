Icon

In a big win for India, Google Pixel 8 to be manufactured locally

Google has announced that it will manufacture Google Pixel 8 and the next-generation premium smartphones in India!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 17:26 IST
Icon
Google
Google to start producing Google Pixel 8 in India. (REUTERS)
Google
Google to start producing Google Pixel 8 in India. (REUTERS)

In a big win for India, another tech major, after Apple, has agreed to manufacture their top-end smartphones locally here. Google had recently launched its new Pixel 8 series globally and it has been announced that the phone will be manufactured in India soon. This year, the smartphone comes with various new features and camera upgrades. This was revealed today during the Google event in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Google also indicated that it was investing in India's manufacturing sector by building a plant to produce their latest Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 8 manufacturing in India

Google Pixel smartphones are expected to roll out in 2024. During the event, the company said that it is trying to make Pixel smartphones more accessible to Indian consumers by manufacturing them locally which also boosts Google's efforts to meet the growing demand for Pixel smartphones in the country.

Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices & Services said, “When we set out with our hardware business, we committed to building and investing for the long run, and our plan to manufacture in India is an early step in the long journey of expanding our device production capacity and helping meet the country's growing demand for Pixel smartphones.” Google also shared that it already has 28 service centres in 27 cities across India, and will continue to expand to more locations and cities in the coming months.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This initiative not only benefits Google but also India's business sector as various tech and manufacturing companies are investing in the country including brands like Apple and Samsung. Now Google is also part of “Made in India” and its new technologies and innovations will continue to benefit Indian consumers.

Further in the event, Google said that it has added new features for Indian farmers via Google Cloud. Also, GPay will be more secure henceforth with its enhanced real-time code-level scanning. Now, YouTube India will also focus on user safety and it has removed over 2 million videos that violated YouTube policy.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 17:26 IST
Home Mobile News In a big win for India, Google Pixel 8 to be manufactured locally
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon