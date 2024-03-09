 Infinix Smart 8 Plus sale starts! Smartphone now available on Flipkart, check price and specs | Mobile News

Infinix Smart 8 Plus sale starts! Smartphone now available on Flipkart, check price and specs

Infinix Smart 8 Plus sale starts. Featuring a 6000mAh battery, the smartphone is priced at just Rs. 6,999 and it is available exclusively on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
Mar 09 2024, 15:43 IST
Infinix Smart 8 Plus
Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Redefining smartphone excellence with its powerful features and affordable price tag. (Infinix)
Infinix Smart 8 Plus
Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Redefining smartphone excellence with its powerful features and affordable price tag. (Infinix)

Infinix, a leading technology brand, has announced the start of the sale of of the Infinix Smart 8 Plus smartphone. This device is now available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart for just Rs. 6,999. The standout feature of the Smart 8 Plus is its massive 6000mAh battery with 18W Type C Fast Charging support. This ensures that users can stay connected and productive throughout the day without worrying about running out of battery power. Whether it's watching videos, playing games, or browsing the internet, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus has got you covered.

In terms of design, the Smart 8 Plus boasts an elegant timber texture finish, adding a touch of sophistication to its appearance. The device is not only stylish but also durable, thanks to its precision engineering and rigorous testing for reliability.

When it comes to capturing moments, the Smart 8 Plus excels with its powerful imaging capabilities. Equipped with a remarkable 50 MP Dual AI Camera and Quad LED ring flash, users can capture stunning photos with exceptional clarity and detail. Additionally, the 8 MP front camera ensures that selfies turn out perfect every time.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Smart 8 Plus features a 90Hz Punch-Hole display, providing users with vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences. The innovative Magic Ring atop the screen allows for quick access to essential information, keeping users connected and informed at a glance.

In terms of security, the Smart 8 Plus offers advanced features such as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology to ensure that user data remains safe and secure.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 Octa Core Processor and up to 8 GB RAM, the Smart 8 Plus delivers lightning-fast performance for multitasking and gaming. With 128 GB of internal storage and support for up to 2TB Micro SD, users have ample space to store their photos, videos, and apps.

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus sets a new standard for smartphone excellence with its blend of innovative features, premium design, and unmatched performance. With its affordable price tag, it's sure to be a hit among users looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-packed smartphone option.

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 15:43 IST
