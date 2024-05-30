 Infinix Smart 8 Plus - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Infinix Mobile Infinix Smart 8 Plus

Infinix Smart 8 Plus

Infinix Smart 8 Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,990 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 30 May 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
InfinixSmart8Plus_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
InfinixSmart8Plus_FrontCamera_8MP
InfinixSmart8Plus_RAM_4GB
1/3 InfinixSmart8Plus_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
2/3 InfinixSmart8Plus_FrontCamera_8MP"
View all Images 3/3 InfinixSmart8Plus_RAM_4GB"
Key Specs
₹10,990 (speculated)
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
MediaTek Helio G36
50 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix Smart 8 Plus in India is Rs. 10,990.  This is the Infinix Smart 8 Plus base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Timber Black, Shiny Gold and Galaxy White. ...Read More

Infinix Smart 8 Plus

Upcoming

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Display

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G36

Battery

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

Design

  • Height

    163.65 mm

  • Width

    75.70 mm

  • Thickness

    8.95 mm

  • Colours

    Timber Black, Shiny Gold, Galaxy White

  • Weight

    204 grams Below

Display

  • Screen Size

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    267 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    84.89 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.8 %

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Resolution

    720 x 1612 pixels

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

Front Camera

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Single

General

  • Launch Date

    May 30, 2024 (Expected)

  • Custom UI

    XOS

  • Brand

    Infinix

  • Operating System

    Android v13

Main Camera

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.85, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording Features

    Short Video Mode

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, Ring LED

Multimedia

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    DTS Sound

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

Network & Connectivity

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

Performance

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G36

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

Sensors

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Storage

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Infinix

21% OFF
Infinix Smart 8
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Timber Black
₹7,090 ₹8,999
Buy Now
Infinix Smart 8 Plus Infinix Smart 8
20% OFF
Infinix Smart 8 HD
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Timber Black
23% OFF
Infinix Zero 30 12GB RAM
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Golden Hour
23% OFF
Infinix Hot 30 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Knight Black
₹11,499 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Infinix Smart 8 Plus Infinix Hot 30 5g
Infinix Mobiles

Infinix Smart 8 Plus Competitors

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Space Blue
Xiaomi Redmi 11 Power
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
Samsung Galaxy M06
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
Honor X5 Plus
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Cyan Lake
₹10,990
Check Details
Infinix Smart 8 Plus Honor X5 Plus

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Infinix Smart 8 Plus News

Hot 40i

Infinix Hot40i: Camera to storage, take a closer look at this latest smartphone

18 Feb 2024
Infinix Hot 40i

Infinix Hot 40i launched with groundbreaking 32 MP selfie camera

16 Feb 2024
Infinix Smart 8

Infinix Smart 8 review: Awe-inspiring design with 'Magic Ring' at a pocket-friendly price

25 Jan 2024
Check out smartphones under 25000

Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more

27 Dec 2023
Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs.17999. Yes, it is a gaming smartphone!

Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Eye-catching gaming smartphone

27 Dec 2023
Infinix Smart 8 HD

Infinix Smart 8 HD set to launch soon; to feature new 'Magic Ring' notch

28 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

Vivo Y200e 5G

Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme 12 Pro Plus

Submarine Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,755
₹34,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Infinix Smart 8 Plus