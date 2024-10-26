Infinix ZERO Flip 5G vs Motorola Razr 50: Which affordable foldable is better?

Infinix ZERO Flip 5G vs Motorola Razr 50: Foldable smartphones have started to become a new lifestyle trend and several brands have joined the race to become the best. While the foldable market is dominated by Samsung, brands such as Inifinix, Motorola, and Tecno have been making their way up by introducing affordable foldable smartphones. Infinix recently launched its first flip-style foldable smartphone, the ZERO Flip 5G which has been gaining much popularity. To know how the new Infinix ZERO Flip 5G is unique we have curated a specs comparison with the Motorola Razr 50 which is also an affordable foldable.

Infinix ZERO Flip 5G vs Motorola Razr 50:

Design and display: When comes to design and looks, the Infinix ZERO Flip and Motorola Razr 50 look quite similar, however, there are minor differences. The Infinix ZERO Flip is heavier than the Razr 50 as it weighs only 188.4 grams. The Razr 50 comes with a vegan leather back, stainless steel hinge, aluminium frame, and IPX8 rating. Whereas, the Infinix ZERO Flip comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but it does not support an IP rating. Therefore, the Motorola Razr 50 is more durable.

For display, the Infinix ZERO Flip features a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover and a 6.9-inch AMOLED main display. The cover display sports 1100nits brightness and the main display offers up to 1400nits peak brightness with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 comes with a slightly bigger 3.9-inch cover pOLED display and a 6.9-inch FlexView pOLED main display with up to 3000 nits peak brightness. Motorola offers a 90Hz refresh rate on the cover screen and 120Hz on the main screen.

Camera: For photography, the Infinix ZERO Flip 5G features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with Samsung JN5 sensor and OIS support and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera with Samsung JN1 sensor. The Motorola Razr 50 also comes with a dual-camera setup that features a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it sports a 32MP selfie camera.



Performance and battery: The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Whereas, the Motorola Razr 50 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For lasting performance, the Infinix ZERO Flip is backed by a 4,720mAh battery that supports 70W wired charging, whereas, the Motorola Razr 50 is equipped with a 4200mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support.



Price: The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G is priced at ₹49,999 for 8GB+512GB storage. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 comes at a starting price of ₹64,999 for 8GB+256GB storage.

