Infinix Note 40 5g - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Infinix Note 40 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 40 5G from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 40 5G now with free delivery.

Infinix Note 40 5G Infinix Note 40 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 40 5G from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 40 5G now with free delivery.

Infinix Note 40 5G Variants & Price

The price for the Infinix Note 40 5G in India is Rs. 19,999. This is the Infinix Note 40 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Obsidian Black and Titan Gold. The status of Infinix Note 40 5G is Out Of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check