Infinix Note 40 5g - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Release date : 26 Jun 2024

Infinix Note 40 5G

Infinix Note 40 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 40 5G from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 40 5G now with free delivery.
Obsidian Black Titan Gold
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Infinix Note 40 5G Variants & Price

The price for the Infinix Note 40 5G in India is Rs. 19,999.  This is the Infinix Note 40 5G base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Obsidian Black and Titan Gold. The status of Infinix Note 40 5G is Out Of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Infinix Note 40 5g Latest Update

Infinix Note 40 5g Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Rear Camera

    108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7020

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, v2.0, 33W: 50 % in 31 minutes

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Width

    75.93 mm

  • Colours

    Obsidian Black, Titan Gold

  • Weight

    185 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP53

  • Thickness

    7.91 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    165.51 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Display Type

    Flexible AMOLED

  • Resolution

    1080x2436 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    393 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    86.99 %

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.80 %

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED

  • Custom UI

    XOS

  • Brand

    Infinix

  • Launch Date

    June 26, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Short Video Mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    108 MP f/1.75, Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4 2 MP f/2.4

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Quad LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Image Resolution

    12000 x 9000 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Audio Features

    DTS Sound

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7020

  • Graphics

    IMG BXM-8-256

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

Last updated date: 11 July 2024
Last updated date: 11 July 2024
