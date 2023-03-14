    Trending News

    iOS 16.4 Update to release soon! Check out 5 exciting features it brings

    After the Beta rollout, Apple will release the iOS 16.4 update for iPhones for everyone, bringing bug fixes, security fixes and new features. Here are 5 things to know about the upcoming iOS 16.4 update.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 14 2023, 16:50 IST
    Impressive! NEW iOS 16.4 beta reveals exciting features for iPhones
    image caption
    1/6 Apple is now rolling out the third beta update of iOS 16.4 and your iPhones will soon get new and exciting features coming along with the iOS 16.4 update.   (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/6 And what is exciting in iOS 16.4 update? The update includes a bunch of new emojis with Unicode 15.0. Some of them include Wi-Fi symbols, jellyfish, flute, and more.  (Pixabay)
    image caption
    3/6 It will also tweak Apple Music and Podcast apps and they will no longer show pop ups in the middle of the screen. Apart from this, the update will support 5G Standalone, a new HomeKit architecture, and more.  (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    4/6 Moreover, there will be Web Push notification. If you add a supported web app to your Home Screen, you can optionally receive push notifications from it. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    5/6 If you have previously installed a public beta of iOS 16.4, you can update to the latest version by accessing Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The current update's build number is 20E5229e, 9to5Mac report informed.  (Unsplash)
    image caption
    6/6 Apple IOS 16.4 update is expected to be released to everyone in March or April, the report suggested. (HT Tech)
    iOS 16
    View all Images
    iOS 16.4 update will be released for iPhones soon. (Unsplash)

    The next iOS update is just around the corner with Apple rolling out developer and public betas for iOS 16.4 in February. Apple periodically pushes out new updates for its devices to improve user experience with bug fixes, more refinement and new features. Additionally, some apps may only be compatible with the latest version of iOS, so updating can also ensure that all apps on the device are able to function properly. According to a recent listing on the App Store which states the release date of Apple Music Classical as a preorder for March 28, Apple's next update for iPhone is expected to arrive on the same date.

    iOS 16.4 Update: 5 additions

    1. New Emoji

    The iOS 16.4 update will bring a host of new emojis for your iPhone. Apple Keyboard already has a vast database of emojis which is expected to expand with the upcoming update. The emojis include moose, jellyfish, goose, wing, black heart, pink heart, grey heart, fan, pea pod, ginger, and more.

    2. Web Push Notifications for Safari

    Web apps will finally be able to send push notifications to your iPhone. Just like apps on your device, this feature will allow web apps to send notifications for various activities to your iPhone. To activate this, users will need to save a website as a web app on the iPhone's home screen to receive push notifications.

    3. Menu for Beta Updates

    Starting with iOS 16.4, signing up for a beta program will not require installation of a configuration profile in the iPhone settings. A new Beta menu will arrive in the Software update tab of Settings which will allow users to choose between Public and Developer Beta to install on their iPhone, or to switch it off completely.

    4. Revamped Home App architecture

    Although this feature was initially rolled out with iOS 16.2, Apple soon recalled it due to numerous bugs and glitches. It is now being finally rolled out with the iOS 16.4 update. It will be an optional update which will improve the app's reliability and performance while controlling smart home appliances.

    5. Improved Podcasts App

    The iOS 16.4 update will also bring improvements to the Podcasts app which will improve the user experience across iPhone as well as CarPlay. The Up Next queue will have episodes from the shows users have played but don't follow as well as episodes saved in the library. Moreover, a new Channels option will bring all podcast channels in one place.

    First Published Date: 14 Mar, 16:29 IST
