iOS 16.4 Update to release soon! Check out 5 exciting features it brings

The next iOS update is just around the corner with Apple rolling out developer and public betas for iOS 16.4 in February. Apple periodically pushes out new updates for its devices to improve user experience with bug fixes, more refinement and new features. Additionally, some apps may only be compatible with the latest version of iOS, so updating can also ensure that all apps on the device are able to function properly. According to a recent listing on the App Store which states the release date of Apple Music Classical as a preorder for March 28, Apple's next update for iPhone is expected to arrive on the same date.

iOS 16.4 Update: 5 additions

1. New Emoji

The iOS 16.4 update will bring a host of new emojis for your iPhone. Apple Keyboard already has a vast database of emojis which is expected to expand with the upcoming update. The emojis include moose, jellyfish, goose, wing, black heart, pink heart, grey heart, fan, pea pod, ginger, and more.

2. Web Push Notifications for Safari

Web apps will finally be able to send push notifications to your iPhone. Just like apps on your device, this feature will allow web apps to send notifications for various activities to your iPhone. To activate this, users will need to save a website as a web app on the iPhone's home screen to receive push notifications.

3. Menu for Beta Updates

Starting with iOS 16.4, signing up for a beta program will not require installation of a configuration profile in the iPhone settings. A new Beta menu will arrive in the Software update tab of Settings which will allow users to choose between Public and Developer Beta to install on their iPhone, or to switch it off completely.

4. Revamped Home App architecture

Although this feature was initially rolled out with iOS 16.2, Apple soon recalled it due to numerous bugs and glitches. It is now being finally rolled out with the iOS 16.4 update. It will be an optional update which will improve the app's reliability and performance while controlling smart home appliances.

5. Improved Podcasts App

The iOS 16.4 update will also bring improvements to the Podcasts app which will improve the user experience across iPhone as well as CarPlay. The Up Next queue will have episodes from the shows users have played but don't follow as well as episodes saved in the library. Moreover, a new Channels option will bring all podcast channels in one place.