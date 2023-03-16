iOS 16.4 update will make iPhone users’ life FUN with 31 new emojis; Check the list
Apart from new features and performance improvements, iOS 16.4 update will also bring as many as 31 new emojis to iPhone users. The list includes shaking face emoji, three new heart colors and more.
A lot has been said about the iOS 16.4 update. The periodic OS update for iPhone devices is rumored to be released soon. The update follows after iOS 16.3 and reportedly adds some big features to the device. Among them, push notifications for web applications on the iPhone home screen, changes to Podcast app, addition of new Beta menu and improvements to Home architecture are the major features that will come with the update. Additionally, iPhone users will also get to play around with 31 new emojis including shaking face emoji, three new heart colors and more.
iOS 16.4 to get new emojis
The first draft of these emojis were unveiled last year but they have not been added so far. Now, with the iOS spring update, it is expected to arrive any day. Not much has changed since we saw these last year, apart from some minor changes. For example, the shaking face emoji is now angled instead of straight. A leaked design of the upcoming emojis have been posted on Emojipedia and you can check them here.
Some of these emojis were long-requested like hearts in new colors including pink, whereas some emojis will just give the users more ways to express themselves. All the 31 emojis were added from the Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0.
While these emojis will be added soon for iPhone users, Emoji 15.0 is expected to roll out sometime during the first half of 2023.
Check the list of emojis below.
- Shaking face
- Pink heart
- Light Blue heart
- Grey heart
- Rightwards pushing hand: All available skin tones
- Leftwards pushing hand: All available skin tones
- Donkey
- Moose
- Goose
- Wing
- Jellyfish
- Hyacinth
- Pea pod
- Ginger
- Folding hand fan
- Hair pick
- Flute
- Maracas
- Khanda
- Wireless
If you wish to use these emojis before everyone else, you will have to download the iOS 16.4 beta release which is available through Apple's Developer Program.
