iOS 17 developer beta 3 rolled out! Check new features, changes coming to iPhone

Apple has been gearing up for the big release of iOS 17 after its WWDC 2023 announcement, but it hasn't given up on iOS 16 yet. Its next big OS update is expected to roll out in September, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 15 series and until then, iOS 16 is here to keep us company. Since the rollout of iOS 17 is not imminent, Apple has ample time to test it for bugs and glitches, while improving the user experience, and the Cupertino-based tech giant has been doing exactly that with multiple developer betas having been rolled out.

Why beta updates?

Apple periodically pushes out new updates for its devices to improve the user experience with bug fixes, refinement, and new features. Additionally, some apps may only be compatible with the latest version of iOS, so updating can also ensure that all apps on the device are able to function smoothly without any glitches.

Although public beta updates can be downloaded by everyone by agreeing to become a beta tester, only registered developers are permitted to download the iOS 17 developer beta update.

iOS 17 developer beta 3

Apple Music - iOS 17 developer beta 3 some changes to Apple's music streaming app. This feature was announced at WWDC 2023 and users can now see the song credit information in the Apple Music app where it lists songwriters, producers, artists, and more. Photos - The Photos app has also received some changes. Instead of being separate options for Recover and Delete options in the bin, there is now a three-dot menu with options to Recover, Delete and Save as Video, although that is only valid for Live Photos. Messages - While it is not a major change, the iOS 17 developer beta 3 update brings a new app picker in the Messages app. The most notable change is the ‘Photos' option which now shows your most recent image as the logo in the app picker. Health - The Health app has been tweaked with new colours for your various emotions in the Mental Wellbeing section. You can now also set reminders to log in your moods throughout the day and create a customized schedule for it. Home - Apple has introduced a new interface for picking the colour of ambient lights in your home in the Home app. You also see a “What's new” splash screen as well as an icon for your garage door. Camera - While users have long asked for Apple to redesign its Camera app, the company has now tweaked it a bit. In the camera settings, Depth Control now gets a standalone toggle, instead of being present in the Creative Controls option.

How to join iOS 17 developer beta program?

Until now, Apple charged a $99 fee per year for the developer account. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has shaken things this year by giving registered developers free access to the iOS 17 developer beta.