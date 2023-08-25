iOS 17 set to bring WhatsApp-like feature to iPhones that you will absolutely adore

After Apple announced that iOS 17 was in the works and would be rolled out sometime during the Fall season, Apple has been rolling out its Beta updates on a regular basis to testers. These have provided a huge list of amazing features that will be coming to iPhone users. Its recent update included the iOS 17 Beta 6 update which has transformed the way we will use the iPhone Message app. In fact, Apple has introduced a plethora of new features that are transforming the way iPhone users will communicate through their Messages app.

The biggest event of the year for Apple is expected to be held a few weeks. iPhone 15 series will likely be launched at the event and these smartphones will pack the iOS 17. For now, testers, developers and other interested parties and individuals have access to the new beta updates as and when they are released. All eligible iPhones are expected to get the iOS 17 thereafter. From customizable Contact Posters and Live Stickers to innovative functionalities like StandBy and Catch Up, iOS 17 is a software update that promises to enhance the messaging experience for iPhone users like never before. Among these exciting additions, the "swipe to reply" feature stands out as a game-changer, allowing users to engage in threaded conversations seamlessly. Some of these features are given below:

Swipe to Reply

One of the standout features of iOS 17's Messages app is the long-awaited "swipe to reply" function. Similar to the popular feature on WhatsApp, users can now swipe right on a message within a conversation to trigger a reply arrow. This action opens up an isolated thread for the user to type their response. This threaded conversation approach keeps discussions organized and clutter-free, making it easier to follow ongoing conversations within a group chat. It is one of the most easy-to-use features and it is remarkable that Apple did not roll it out earlier.

While Messages is a very popular app, this new feature is expected to make it even more so and expectations are that more such outstanding features are rolled out eventually when iOS 17 gets a public release.