iPhone 11 price cut from 43900 to just 14249! Flipkart deal now LIVE

Phones are some of the best smartphones in the world, but they come with a premium price tag too. Therefore, finding a good deal on iPhones seems like a bonus. The iPhone 11 is one of the cheapest iPhones you can buy right now. It was launched back in 2019 and turned into an instant hit, becoming the best-selling smartphone globally for two consecutive years. This iPhone from Apple still offers great value for your money.

So, if you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market. Luckily, you can buy it for as low as just Rs. 14249 on Flipkart. Know offer details here.

iPhone 11 discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 14249 on Flipkart. After the initial discount, it is available for Rs. 40999 on the e-commerce platform.

Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

iPhone 11 exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 26250 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. Therefore, you can grab the iPhone 11 for as low as Rs. 14249 if you're able to get the maximum exchange discount!

However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 11 Bank offers

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.