iPhone 11 price cut from 43900 to just 14249! Flipkart deal now LIVE

Grab the iPhone 11 for as low as just Rs. 14249 with discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on Flipkart. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 02 2023, 11:14 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iPhone 11
View all Images
iPhone 11 is one of the cheapest iPhones you can buy right now. (Apple)

Phones are some of the best smartphones in the world, but they come with a premium price tag too. Therefore, finding a good deal on iPhones seems like a bonus. The iPhone 11 is one of the cheapest iPhones you can buy right now. It was launched back in 2019 and turned into an instant hit, becoming the best-selling smartphone globally for two consecutive years. This iPhone from Apple still offers great value for your money.

So, if you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market. Luckily, you can buy it for as low as just Rs. 14249 on Flipkart. Know offer details here.

iPhone 11 discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 14249 on Flipkart. After the initial discount, it is available for Rs. 40999 on the e-commerce platform.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

iPhone 11 exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 26250 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. Therefore, you can grab the iPhone 11 for as low as Rs. 14249 if you're able to get the maximum exchange discount!

However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 11 Bank offers

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

First Published Date: 02 May, 11:14 IST
