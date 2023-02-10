iPhone 11 price drops ahead of Valentine’s Day! Grab it at just 18999 on Flipkart

The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic processor which is a powerhouse and Apple supports old iPhones for up to 5 years with software updates, making it future proof to an extent. Coupled with an excellent battery life and an amazing dual camera system, the iPhone 11 is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now at a relatively low price. If you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market.

Although it is still relatively expensive, you can buy it at a huge discount right now, thanks to Flipkart's Valentine's Day offers! Check out the offer details here.

Discount on iPhone 11

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 38999 on Flipkart as part of the Valentine's Day offers. Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

Exchange offer on iPhone 11

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take the price of the iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 18999, which is an excellent deal and the perfect gift for your partner on Valentine's Day!

Bank offers on iPhone 11

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on American Express Credit Card EMI Transactions, Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

The deal is already live on Flipkart so hurry and grab this offer before it runs out!