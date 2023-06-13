iPhone 12 Mini gets a 14 percent discount in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale!

Looking for a compact smartphone that fits in your pocket easily but offers fast performance and great cameras? Then check out this amazing offer that is live on the iPhone 12 Mini.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 13 2023, 12:21 IST
iPhone 12 Mini
View all Images
The iPhone 12 Mini packs iPhone 12’s internals in a compact form factor. (Unsplash)

While smartphones are bigger and bigger these days, finding a compact smartphone that offers great performance is hard, but not impossible. One of the best compact smartphones that you can buy today is the iPhone 12 Mini, the first ever ‘Mini' iPhone from Apple. It incorporates all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 12 such as the A14 Bionic SoC, OLED display, and 5G connectivity in a compact 5.4-inch design. In our review, we called it “A fierce, little device” that must be spoken about simply for what it stands for — a new era of small smartphones that are powerful with (almost) no compromises.

Although it originally comes with a hefty price tag, there is an amazing deal live on Flipkart right now as part of the Big Saving Days sale and its price has dropped by a huge amount. Check offers here.

iPhone 12 Mini discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini, and you can buy it for a very low price. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999, giving you a massive initial discount of 14 percent, which amounts to Rs. 8901. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

Other offers on iPhone 12

Flipkart is also offering great exchange offers on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 35000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Mini buyers can get a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. You can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 12:21 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 12 Mini gets a 14 percent discount in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale!
