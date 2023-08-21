iPhone 12 price cut: Check out this huge Amazon deal now

With iPhone 15 series launch firmly on the horizon, most iPhone lovers are looking for major discounts on the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and others to be announced by e-commerce portals. This is the time of the year that is perfect to invest in an Apple iPhone. And Amazon has already rolled out a huge discount on the iPhone 12. The price cut is big enough for you to take a close look at. Check out the various offers and shopping benefits to bag the best iPhone 12 deal.

Apple iPhone 12 discount

Originally, the iPhone 12 retails for Rs.80900, however, from Amazon, you can get it through a huge price cut deal for Rs. 66999, giving you a whopping discount of 17 percent. But you'll have to hurry as very few handsets are available in stock.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B08L5W5Z9Q-1

With iPhone 15 series launch firmly on the horizon, most iPhone lovers are looking for major discounts on the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and others to be announced by e-commerce portals. This is the time of the year that is perfect to invest in an Apple iPhone. And Amazon has already rolled out a huge discount on the iPhone 12. The price cut is big enough for you to take a close look at. Check out the various offers and shopping benefits to bag the best iPhone 12 deal.

Apple iPhone 12 discount

Originally, the iPhone 12 retails for Rs.80900, however, from Amazon, you can get it through a huge price cut deal for Rs. 66999, giving you a whopping discount of 17 percent. But you'll have to hurry as very few handsets are available in stock.

|#+|

Apple iPhone 12 offers

Buyers can further reduce the price of the iPhone 12 by trading their old smartphone in. You can get up to Rs.27550 off by exchanging, however, the exchange value is based on the smartphone's model and working condition. All you have to do is to ensure that your old smartphone is properly working and it does not have any scratches or dents on the body and the main display for a smooth exchange process. You also need to add your area pin code to check if the exchange deal is available in your area or not.

Is the iPhone 12 worth buying?

The Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display along with a ceramic shield that protects the screen. It has 4GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance. Additionally, it comes with a dual-camera setup with 12MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP wide camera along with a 12 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 2815 mAh battery that gives lasting performance. The smartphone will also get recent iOS 17 update when it is rolled out in September.