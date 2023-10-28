iPhone 12 price drop: Check discount, exchange deal, bank offers, and more

Apple iPhone is more than just a style statement these days. The premium quality and performance make it an excellent choice for users. However, the extremely high prices of iPhones prevent users from opting for them. If you want to buy an iPhone then you are in luck. Flipkart is providing an amazing discount on the iPhone 12 128 GB variant. Not only that, there are other bank and exchange offers also available. Check out the deal below:

iPhone 12 price drop

The Apple iPhone 12 in black color with 128 GB storage is currently up for sale at an amazing price drop on Flipkart. Flipkart is selling this premium smartphone for just Rs.44999 down from the original price of Rs. 54900. This makes it an excellent discount of 18 percent. This discount doesn't end here. There are other bank and exchange offers also available.

Other offers

To sweeten the deal further, Flipkart is offering other banks and exchange offers. There is an additional 5 percent cashback if you are using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Apart from this, you can also avail the exchange offer that could save you up to Rs. 39150 when you trade in an old device. Before availing of the exchange offer, please check if this offer is available in your area or not.

Why opt for the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 features 128 GB of internal storage and a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera. This smartphone boasts an A14 Bionic chip along with a Next Generation Neural Engine Processor. It is equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, and IP68 water resistance, making it exceptionally durable and dependable. The other features of iPhone 12 include HDR Video recording with Dolby Vision up to 30 fps, 1080p HD Video Recording at 30 fps or 60 fps, Slow-motion Video Support for 1080p at 120 fps, Night Mode, Deep Fusion, QuickTake Video, Animoji and Memoji.

With all these premium features and price drop, it is a great deal. Grab your iPhone 12 before the deal ends.

