iPhone 12 price drop: Check discount, exchange deal, bank offers, and more

The Apple iPhone 12 with 128 GB storage is currently available with a massive price drop on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 15:30 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 12
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 12
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 12
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 12
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 12
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 12
Know the details of this iPhone 12 price cut deal. (Unsplash)

Apple iPhone is more than just a style statement these days. The premium quality and performance make it an excellent choice for users. However, the extremely high prices of iPhones prevent users from opting for them. If you want to buy an iPhone then you are in luck. Flipkart is providing an amazing discount on the iPhone 12 128 GB variant. Not only that, there are other bank and exchange offers also available. Check out the deal below:

iPhone 12 price drop

The Apple iPhone 12 in black color with 128 GB storage is currently up for sale at an amazing price drop on Flipkart. Flipkart is selling this premium smartphone for just Rs.44999 down from the original price of Rs. 54900. This makes it an excellent discount of 18 percent. This discount doesn't end here. There are other bank and exchange offers also available.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

To sweeten the deal further, Flipkart is offering other banks and exchange offers. There is an additional 5 percent cashback if you are using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Apart from this, you can also avail the exchange offer that could save you up to Rs. 39150 when you trade in an old device. Before availing of the exchange offer, please check if this offer is available in your area or not.

Why opt for the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 features 128 GB of internal storage and a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera. This smartphone boasts an A14 Bionic chip along with a Next Generation Neural Engine Processor. It is equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, and IP68 water resistance, making it exceptionally durable and dependable. The other features of iPhone 12 include HDR Video recording with Dolby Vision up to 30 fps, 1080p HD Video Recording at 30 fps or 60 fps, Slow-motion Video Support for 1080p at 120 fps, Night Mode, Deep Fusion, QuickTake Video, Animoji and Memoji.

With all these premium features and price drop, it is a great deal. Grab your iPhone 12 before the deal ends.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 15:29 IST
