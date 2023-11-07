Icon

iPhone 12 price drops by 17%! Huge other offers too, check it out now

The Apple iPhone 12 64 GB storage variant is currently available on Flipkart with a 17 percent discount.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 09:51 IST
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 12 price
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 12 price
Apart from the initial discount, there are other exchanges and bank offers on iPhone 12 smartphone. (Amazon)

Diwali will be here in 5 days and you must be wondering what to buy during this festive season. Well, various e-commerce platforms are offering amazing discounts on electronic products including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. One of the standout discounts that is available now is on the Apple iPhone 12. Currently, there is a big discount available on iPhone 12 on Flipkart. You will be able to buy this premium smartphone at a much lower cost by using all the discounts and offers available. Let's dive into the details of these offers.

iPhone 12 price cut

The Apple iPhone 12 with 64 GB storage is currently available on Flipkart with a huge discount. Now you can grab this premium smartphone for just Rs.40999 which is a significant drop from the original price of Rs. 49900. This makes it an amazing price cut of 17 percent. The offer doesn't end here. Check the bank and exchange offers too.

Other offers

If you still find the price of iPhone 12 too high you can use various banks and exchange offers. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs.1500, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Along with this Flipkart is also giving out an exchange offer that can save you up to Rs. 35000. when you exchange an old device. Before using the exchange offer, please check if it is available in your area or not. You can simply enter the PIN number of your area to check the exchange offer. Please note the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation process of the e-commerce platforms.

iPhone 12 features

You should analyze your needs and features of the iPhone 12 before buying it. This premium phone boasts 64 GB of internal storage and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup features a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP front camera. The smartphone runs on an A14 Bionic chip and is equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, and IP68 water resistance, making it durable. Moreover, you will get the latest iOS 17 software as the phone is eligible for that. If these features align with your needs, then you should make full use of this offer before it vanishes.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 09:39 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 12 price drops by 17%! Huge other offers too, check it out now
