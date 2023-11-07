iPhone 12 price drops by 17%! Huge other offers too, check it out now

Diwali will be here in 5 days and you must be wondering what to buy during this festive season. Well, various e-commerce platforms are offering amazing discounts on electronic products including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. One of the standout discounts that is available now is on the Apple iPhone 12. Currently, there is a big discount available on iPhone 12 on Flipkart. You will be able to buy this premium smartphone at a much lower cost by using all the discounts and offers available. Let's dive into the details of these offers.

iPhone 12 price cut

The Apple iPhone 12 with 64 GB storage is currently available on Flipkart with a huge discount. Now you can grab this premium smartphone for just Rs.40999 which is a significant drop from the original price of Rs. 49900. This makes it an amazing price cut of 17 percent. The offer doesn't end here. Check the bank and exchange offers too.

Other offers

If you still find the price of iPhone 12 too high you can use various banks and exchange offers. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs.1500, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Along with this Flipkart is also giving out an exchange offer that can save you up to Rs. 35000. when you exchange an old device. Before using the exchange offer, please check if it is available in your area or not. You can simply enter the PIN number of your area to check the exchange offer. Please note the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation process of the e-commerce platforms.

iPhone 12 features

You should analyze your needs and features of the iPhone 12 before buying it. This premium phone boasts 64 GB of internal storage and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup features a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP front camera. The smartphone runs on an A14 Bionic chip and is equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, and IP68 water resistance, making it durable. Moreover, you will get the latest iOS 17 software as the phone is eligible for that. If these features align with your needs, then you should make full use of this offer before it vanishes.

