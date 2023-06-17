iPhone 14 beats iPhone 14 Pro Max, turns most-selling iPhone

JPMorgan Chase, a well-known investment bank, has released a report on June 17 based on the latest findings from Wave7 Research's April 2023 data. They shared that the iPhone 14 Standard Edition has surpassed the iPhone 14 Pro Max to become the current top-selling iPhone model.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 17 2023, 14:18 IST
iPhone 14 takes the lead as best-selling model in the US, surpassing iPhone 14 Pro Max. (AFP)

During April, the iPhone 14 Standard Edition claimed a 19% market share among US operators, surpassing the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which slipped to second place with an 18% market share. The market share of iPhone 14 Pro models also declined from 16% to 15%. Surprisingly, the iPhone 14 Plus, often considered the least popular model, maintained a stable market share of 7%.

JPMorgan analysts provided further insights, highlighting a significant increase in the overall iPhone market share among the three major US operators in April, reaching 67%. This represents a notable jump from the 61% market share recorded in March. While specific numbers for other iPhone models were not provided in the report, the analysts acknowledged the continued popularity of the iPhone 11, which remains Apple's core offering for prepaid sales.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This development demonstrates the dynamic nature of the smartphone market, where consumer preferences can quickly change. Apple's success in capturing users' attention with the iPhone 14 Standard Edition showcases the company's ability to meet consumer demands and deliver compelling products.

As the year progresses, it will be interesting to see how the sales landscape evolves and whether Apple can maintain its dominant position in the smartphone industry. With the upcoming release of the iPhone 15 lineup, which promises new features, innovations, and marketing strategies, the competition among smartphone manufacturers is expected to intensify.

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 14:18 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets