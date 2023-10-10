Icon

iPhone 14 discount: Huge price cut on Flipkart, check it out now

Eyeing an iPhone model this festive season? Check out the massive discount on the iPhone 14.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 16:08 IST
iPhone 14
iPhone 14
iPhone 14
iPhone 14
iPhone 14
iPhone 14
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 14. Check the price cut here. (Apple)

The Flipkart Big Billion Days is now live and various products across different categories are available at huge discounts. This is the season when Apple fans can try to grab the best discount on iPhones. After the iPhone 15 series was launched, the prices of previous models have been slashed. Smartphone buyers looking for massive price cuts can check out the massive iPhone 14 discount rolled out on Flipkart. The iPhone 14 is available with a huge price cut now. Check deals and offers here.

iPhone 14 discount

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 14 originally retails for Rs.69990 for the 128 GB internal storage model. However, you can get it for only Rs.56999, giving you a hefty discount of 18 percent. Note that only a few iPhone 14 stocks are available so you must hurry before they get sold out.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers which will further reduce the price of the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 bank offers

If you purchase iPhone 14 with an ICICI Bank Credit Card, you get 10 percent off, up to Rs.1000, on a minimum order of Rs.5000. Also, get 10 percent off on Axis Bank and Citi Credit Cards and get up to Rs.1000 off on orders of Rs.5000 and above.

Furthermore, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer and get up to Rs.41150 off. All you have to do is trade in your old smartphone with the new iPhone 14. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone's model. Also, make sure that the phone is in good working condition and does not have cracks on the display.

Why you should buy an iPhone 14?

The iPhone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by A15 Bionic chip and 6 Core Processor. It has 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It features a dual camera set-up of 12 MP each. On the front, it carries a 12MP selfie camera. It also has the new Dynamic Island which also features in iPhone 15 models.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 16:08 IST
