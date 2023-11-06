iPhone 14 price slashed by 17%, Check for other offers too

Getting hefty discounts on iPhones can be a dream come true. People wait all year for the sale season to arrive so that they can buy the phones of their dreams. With the arrival of Diwali, various e-commerce platforms have started to cut down on the prices of Apple iPhones significantly. This is the right time to invest in a premium smartphone where there won't be too much burden on your finances. If you shop extra smartly you can reduce the prices further by using bank and exchange offers. Currently, Flipkart is offering an amazing discount. Check out the details below:

iPhone 14 price cut

This festive season Flipkart has dropped the price of the Apple iPhone 14 by a significant amount. Now you can bring home this premium smartphone for just Rs. 57999. The initial price of the iPhone 14 listed on Flipkart is Rs.69900. This makes it a thrilling discount of 17 percent. You should make full use of this offer if you want to enter the Apple user community. This offer doesn't end here. There are other exchange and bank offers available too. Check out the offers below.

Other offers

If you want to save a significant amount on this purchase, you can use your bank cards. If you own a SBI credit card, you are more than lucky. Flipkart is offering an amazing 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Card transactions up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Along with this, if you possess an old smartphone that is in excellent condition that you can trade in, then you might get an exchange offer of up to ₹42000. This will reduce the price of the iPhone 14 to a much lower price. Please keep in mind that, before opting for the exchange offer, you will have to check if this offer is available in your area or not. You can check this by using the PIN code of your area. It is very important to note that the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation system of the e-commerce platform. So it is advised that, check all the details properly before using these offers.

You might not get this chance again to get the iPhone 14 at such a reduced price. There is a good possibility that this premium smartphone will be out of stock soon. So don't miss this opportunity and grab the offer today.

