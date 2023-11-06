Icon

iPhone 14 price slashed by 17%, Check for other offers too

The iPhone 14 is now available on Flipkart with an amazing discount of 17 percent during the festival season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 08:17 IST
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 14
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 14
Flipkart has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 14 with various banks and exchange offers. (Apple)

Getting hefty discounts on iPhones can be a dream come true. People wait all year for the sale season to arrive so that they can buy the phones of their dreams. With the arrival of Diwali, various e-commerce platforms have started to cut down on the prices of Apple iPhones significantly. This is the right time to invest in a premium smartphone where there won't be too much burden on your finances. If you shop extra smartly you can reduce the prices further by using bank and exchange offers. Currently, Flipkart is offering an amazing discount. Check out the details below:

iPhone 14 price cut

This festive season Flipkart has dropped the price of the Apple iPhone 14 by a significant amount. Now you can bring home this premium smartphone for just Rs. 57999. The initial price of the iPhone 14 listed on Flipkart is Rs.69900. This makes it a thrilling discount of 17 percent. You should make full use of this offer if you want to enter the Apple user community. This offer doesn't end here. There are other exchange and bank offers available too. Check out the offers below.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

If you want to save a significant amount on this purchase, you can use your bank cards. If you own a SBI credit card, you are more than lucky. Flipkart is offering an amazing 10 percent discount on SBI Credit Card transactions up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Along with this, if you possess an old smartphone that is in excellent condition that you can trade in, then you might get an exchange offer of up to 42000. This will reduce the price of the iPhone 14 to a much lower price. Please keep in mind that, before opting for the exchange offer, you will have to check if this offer is available in your area or not. You can check this by using the PIN code of your area. It is very important to note that the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation system of the e-commerce platform. So it is advised that, check all the details properly before using these offers.

You might not get this chance again to get the iPhone 14 at such a reduced price. There is a good possibility that this premium smartphone will be out of stock soon. So don't miss this opportunity and grab the offer today.

