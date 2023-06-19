iPhone 15, iPhone 16 set for massive upgrade! 'Spatial computing' linking coming

While entering into the mixed reality headset market, Apple recently introduced its new product line called Vision Pro during the WWDC 2023 event. However, it will be available for purchase later this year or next. Meanwhile, Apple is planning to make significant changes in the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 for seamless integration with Vision Pro and thereby lead these phones into the new era of 'spatial computing'.

Apple has introduced Vision Pro as the product that will lead its charge into the era of spatial computing. What would that do? Apple said, “Do the things you love in ways never before possible.”

Now, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to upgrade the integration or linking between its upcoming iPhone 15 and the Vision Pro headset by introducing an improved Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip.

Kuo recently shared on Twitter that Apple intends to aggressively upgrade the hardware specifications, including the UWB chip, to establish a highly competitive ecosystem for the Vision Pro. The successful adoption of Vision Pro heavily relies on its ecosystem, which includes seamless integration with various Apple hardware products. Among the vital hardware specifications contributing to this ecosystem are Wi-Fi and UWB, Kuo mentioned.

"iPhone 15 will likely see a specification upgrade of UWB, with the production process moving from 16nm to more advanced 7nm, allowing for improved performance or reduced power consumption for nearby Interactions," Kuo Tweeted.

What is UWB?.

UWB is basically a short-range, wireless communication protocol that works through radio waves. Apple's in-house designed U1 chip uses the power of Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology to enable spatial awareness. This cutting-edge technology enables iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and subsequent iPhone models to accurately locate other Apple devices equipped with the U1 chip. Additionally, Ultra-Wideband technology is employed to scramble data on compatible Apple devices, ensuring enhanced privacy and security.

iPhone 16 expected upgrade for Vision Pro

Not just iPhone 15, but next year's iPhone 16 is also expected to get some notable upgrades. As per a leak by Kuo, iPhone 16 will likely upgrade to Wi-Fi 7. This aims to be more conducive to Apple's integration of hardware products running on the same local network and provide a better ecosystem experience.