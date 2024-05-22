iPhone 15 price cut: Get 11% discount on Amazon- All details you need to know

Apple's latest smartphone, the iPhone 15, is now available on Amazon at an 11% discount, bringing the price down from ₹79,900. This new offering comes with several updated features and improvements over its predecessors.

Dynamic Island and Innovative Design

One of the notable features of the iPhone 15 is the introduction of Dynamic Island. This feature bubbles up alerts and Live Activities, ensuring that users do not miss important notifications while multitasking. With Dynamic Island, users can see who is calling, track their next ride, check flight statuses, and much more, all without interrupting their current activities.

The iPhone 15 sports a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design, making it splash, water, and dust resistant. The Ceramic Shield front is touted to be tougher than any other smartphone glass. Additionally, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is up to twice as bright in sunlight compared to the iPhone 14, enhancing visibility in bright conditions.

Camera and Performance Enhancements

The iPhone 15 is equipped with a 48MP Main camera that captures super-high resolution images, making it easier to take detailed and standout photos. It also features a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens, allowing for perfectly framed close-ups. The device introduces next-generation portrait capabilities, enabling users to capture portraits with significantly more detail and color. Users can also shift focus between subjects even after taking a shot, providing more flexibility in photography.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip. This advanced chip supports features such as computational photography, fluid Dynamic Island transitions, and Voice Isolation for clearer phone calls. The A16 Bionic is also designed for efficiency, contributing to an all-day battery life.

The iPhone 15, with its array of new features and improvements, is now available at a reduced price on Amazon. The 11% discount on its original price of ₹79,900 offers potential buyers an opportunity to acquire the latest model at a more affordable rate.

