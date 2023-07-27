iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike likely, says analyst! Will be a first since iPhone 11 series

Apple’s upcoming flagships, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a price increase for the first time since the iPhone 11 series.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly cost more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple's trend is to restrict the price of a new model to the same level as the one launched a year before. (Unsplash)

The days are ticking by fast and the launch of Apple's next iPhone series is getting nearer and nearer. While that is exciting news, there may well be a massive disappointment too. And it all can be blamed on the upgrades. Reports claim that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get major upgrades such as a USB Type-C port, periscope camera, A17 Bionic SoC, and more. The iPhone 15 series could also feature Apple's Dynamic Island across all models, a feature that has been reserved for the Pro models until now. While these upgrades can certainly enhance the iPhone experience, they will likely come at a cost.

Claims of a reported price increase for Apple's next iPhone series have been circulating for months, and now a recent rumor has shed light on how much it could get hiked by.

Big price hike for iPhone 15 Pro models?

According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a big price hike. Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will see a $100 price increase over the iPhone 14 Pro which currently costs $999. This means the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will likely be priced at $1099. Long revealed these details after conversations with supply chain companies located in Asia, where most of Apple's manufacturing facilities are.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is Apple's top-end device, could get an even steeper price increase. The report states that Apple could raise its price by $100 to $200. Therefore, it would be priced between $1199 to $1299 when it launches in September.

Other reasons behind the price increase

The iPhone 15 Pro models could get a titanium alloy frame which would increase durability while making the phone lighter. Moreover, both devices could get an action button like the Apple Watch. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic SoC.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly get one very specific upgrade - a periscope camera. It could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. This new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5X-6X optical zoom, which is almost double the 3X zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports. While that may be a pointer towards what may happen when the iPhone series is launched, there is no official guarantee behind it. In any case, Apple is a secretive company and very little is allowed to escape, if anything at all.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 15:40 IST
