iPhone 15 Pro Max price: This is how much the Apple smartphone can cost

With just 12 more days to go till the iPhone 15 Pro Max, alongside other iPhone 15 models, is launched, we take a look at what the possible price of the smartphone could be.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 31 2023, 11:12 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Want to know iPhone 15 Pro Max price? The new Apple iPhone will be launched on September 12. (Representative Photo) (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Want to know iPhone 15 Pro Max price? The new Apple iPhone will be launched on September 12. (Representative Photo) (HT Tech)

The date is set for the launch of the iPhone 15 series after Apple confirmed that its ‘Wonderlust' event will take place on September 12. Among all the models, this year a special focus is on the iPhone 15 Pro Max due to the huge list of rumored upgrades it may feature. A periscope zoom lens that can take its optical zooming capabilities to 5X-6X is being considered by many experts as the game changer. However, all these improvements are also expected to come at an increased price. So, what can the iPhone 15 Pro Max price be? Let us take a look.

The first time we heard about a price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro Max was in July when a Bloomberg report mentioned that both the Pro models would see a higher price tag than their predecessors. Jeff Pu, a Hong Kong-based analyst, also claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get more expensive to buy.

According to Pu, as reported by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can see a hike by $100 making its starting price go up from $1099 to $1199 this year. However, a subsequent report by Taiwan-based DigiTimes stated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start between $1199 and $1299, which means the price hike can be as much as $200. This report also mentioned that there is a possibility that the Pro Max this year will start at 256GB storage, ditching its 128GB variant.

iPhone 15 Pro Max leaked upgrades

Based on the leaks and rumors, it appears that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is going to be the hero smartphone from Apple as it is getting the highest number of upgrades. On design, it is expected to get a titanium frame and an Action button ditching the stainless steel frame and Mute switch on its predecessor.

The biggest upgrade is coming to its cameras as the smartphone can sport a periscope telephoto lens that can result in 5X to 6X optical zoom as opposed to 3X zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as per a report by Ming-Chi Kuo. Another leak by AppleLeaker has claimed that the optical zoom can be up to 10X.

It is also rumored to get ultra-thin curved bezels around the display, the A17 Bionic chipset, USB-C charging port, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more.

Do note, that all the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors. Do take it with a pinch of salt and wait till the official launch at the Apple event to really know the iPhone 15 Pro Max price and specifications.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 11:12 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets