iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra renders compared; Know key differences

With the launch of the iPhone 15 series now on the horizon, leaked renders have hinted at how it might stack up against the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 13:25 IST
Surprise! Likely iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is justified? Just check this out
image caption
1/6 Periscope camera: This year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max! One of these is rumoured to be the Periscope camera. This will be a first for an Apple iPhone. It will provide a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. (HT Tech)
iPhone
2/6 Titanium frame: An earlier 9to5Mac report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an all-new titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. Not just that, thinner bezels may enhance the overall experience too.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
3/6 Better performance: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get an upgrade to the A17 Bionic chipset for a better performance. It is expected to make them the fastest phones in the world.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 USB-C port: The lightning port will be a thing of the past and USB-C port will come on the iPhone 15 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
5/6 Wi-fi upgrade: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 Bigger battery: A report by Macrumors revealed that the iPhone 15 series may get get a battery boost as Apple is planning to increase the capacity of its batteries. Among these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 12% bigger battery. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to launch at an Apple event on September 12. (Unsplash)

The race to become the top smartphone in the world is set to get two more competitors in the coming months with the launch of the iPhone 15 in September and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra early next year. Apple and Samsung have been going head to head for years, with both of them grabbing every opportunity possible to gain an upper hand in the smartphone market. Fortunately, this has provided customers with the best of what the smartphone world has to offer.

With the launch of the iPhone 15 series now on the horizon, renders have hinted at how it might stack up against the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Tipster Ice Universe recently posted side-by-side renders of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter), and it highlights one major difference. While Apple is shifting towards slightly curved edges for its upcoming iPhone 15 series, Samsung might be looking to do the exact opposite with a flatter display on the S24 Ultra.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

These renders corroborate a previous claim by the same tipster who revealed that Samsung might adopt a new “vertical frame design” for its Galaxy S24 series. While only the S24 and S24 Plus were mentioned in the original report, it could be the case for Samsung's top-end device as well. The flat display could also increase its width from 78.1 mm to 79 mm.

Unfortunately, a flatter display could also mean more prominent bezels, which would be considered a downgrade over the S23 Ultra's near-bezel-less display.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra could get a new titanium frame with an action button replacing the iconic mute switch. According to a previous post by leaker ShrimpApplePro, the viewing area of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will remain flat, but the side bezels will be a lot slimmer and contained within the curved area to give a more bezel-less feel, like the display of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Do note that this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a healthy amount of scepticism. The launch of the iPhone 15 is likely to take place at an Apple event on September 12, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra won't be released until at least February 2024.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 13:24 IST
