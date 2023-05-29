iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to get same internals as iPhone 14 Pro Max?

The latest news surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro Max could disappoint Apple enthusiasts as it is tipped to share internals with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 29 2023, 12:32 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 series will debut at Apple’s Fall event. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Since the turn of the year, the iPhone 15 series has been one of the most talked about tech products that are set to come out later this year. Despite contrasting reports about various features, it can be assumed that the iPhone 15 series could get a major overhaul in terms of specs as well as design. What's more, Apple has reportedly reserved some specific upgrades for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could debut at Apple's fall event. Reports have revealed big features like a periscope camera, A17 Bionic processor, USB Type-C port, and more.

However, a recent report could leave Apple enthusiasts disappointed as it has been revealed that instead of these revolutionary new features, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get some of the same internals as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max features

According to a recent tweet by tipster Revegnus (via GSMArena), the iPhone 15 Pro Max could share some of its internals with the iPhone 14 Pro Max from last year. One of the major changes that were introduced last year was the display with Dynamic Island and VRR. according to the report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to get the same Samsung-manufactured M12 panel as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also got a bump in the camera department with a new 48MP Sony IMX803 sensor, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could retain that. It will also get 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, according to Revegnus.

However, there is one area where the iPhone 15 Pro Max could stand out from its predecessor - the processor. The report states that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to get the 3nm A17 Bionic processor under the hood. Last year, Apple announced a major shift in its iPhone-manufacturing strategy as only the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max got the latest A16 Bionic chipset. The trend could continue this year with the Pro models getting the A17 Bionic SoC and the standard variants sticking to the A16 Bionic.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 May, 12:02 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to get same internals as iPhone 14 Pro Max?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday
Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
WWDC 2023
WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more

    Trending News

    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter
    WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
    WWDC 2023
    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets