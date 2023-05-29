iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to get same internals as iPhone 14 Pro Max?

Since the turn of the year, the iPhone 15 series has been one of the most talked about tech products that are set to come out later this year. Despite contrasting reports about various features, it can be assumed that the iPhone 15 series could get a major overhaul in terms of specs as well as design. What's more, Apple has reportedly reserved some specific upgrades for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could debut at Apple's fall event. Reports have revealed big features like a periscope camera, A17 Bionic processor, USB Type-C port, and more.

However, a recent report could leave Apple enthusiasts disappointed as it has been revealed that instead of these revolutionary new features, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get some of the same internals as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max features

According to a recent tweet by tipster Revegnus (via GSMArena), the iPhone 15 Pro Max could share some of its internals with the iPhone 14 Pro Max from last year. One of the major changes that were introduced last year was the display with Dynamic Island and VRR. according to the report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to get the same Samsung-manufactured M12 panel as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also got a bump in the camera department with a new 48MP Sony IMX803 sensor, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could retain that. It will also get 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, according to Revegnus.

However, there is one area where the iPhone 15 Pro Max could stand out from its predecessor - the processor. The report states that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to get the 3nm A17 Bionic processor under the hood. Last year, Apple announced a major shift in its iPhone-manufacturing strategy as only the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max got the latest A16 Bionic chipset. The trend could continue this year with the Pro models getting the A17 Bionic SoC and the standard variants sticking to the A16 Bionic.