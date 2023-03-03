iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max popularity likely to skyrocket! Here is why

The iPhone 15 series has already started making waves on the web with its rumoured specs and features. From models, colours, design, cameras to price, tipsters are revealing all kinds of details online even though the launch is still months away (September-October). The series is expected to be very popular and the reason behind that is the massive upgrade.

Now, the latest report by DigiTimes suggests that Apple is bringing its first production run of TSMC's 3 nm chipsets, which will make it the only company to use this kind of a chip in 2023. It is rumored to be the A17 Bionic chipset which is expected to bring a 35 percent improvement in power efficiency, the GSMArena report mentioned.

This is the key reason that will likely fire-up the “replacement demand” among iPhone users apart from some other upgrades that will make the iPhone 15 Pro models stand out from the rest of the competition.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max upgrades

Apart from the A17 Bionic Chipset, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get another big boost in the photography department via its new Periscope camera. Moreover, the iPhone 15 series is expected to use a USB-C charging port while replacing the current Lightning port. However, it comes with a twist. The USB-C port will come with some restrictions as the non-MFi certified cables and chargers will have data transfer and charging limitations.

What else? The iPhone 15 Pro variants are tipped to feature deeper curves on the edges and it may use Titanium metal instead of stainless steel. Also, it will be the first iPhone sans-physical buttons, several renders and leaks suggested. The volume rockers may be replaced with capacitive buttons instead of physical ones.

However, it must be noted that the iPhone 15 series launch is still months away. Hence, you should take any such information with a healthy dose of doubt.