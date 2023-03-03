    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max popularity likely to skyrocket! Here is why

    iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be extremely popular phones. A leak suggests the reasons why.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 19:09 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone 15
    View all Images
    What are the major upgrades for the iPhone 15 Pro models this year? (AFP)

    The iPhone 15 series has already started making waves on the web with its rumoured specs and features. From models, colours, design, cameras to price, tipsters are revealing all kinds of details online even though the launch is still months away (September-October). The series is expected to be very popular and the reason behind that is the massive upgrade.

    Now, the latest report by DigiTimes suggests that Apple is bringing its first production run of TSMC's 3 nm chipsets, which will make it the only company to use this kind of a chip in 2023. It is rumored to be the A17 Bionic chipset which is expected to bring a 35 percent improvement in power efficiency, the GSMArena report mentioned.

    This is the key reason that will likely fire-up the “replacement demand” among iPhone users apart from some other upgrades that will make the iPhone 15 Pro models stand out from the rest of the competition.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max upgrades

    Apart from the A17 Bionic Chipset, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get another big boost in the photography department via its new Periscope camera. Moreover, the iPhone 15 series is expected to use a USB-C charging port while replacing the current Lightning port. However, it comes with a twist. The USB-C port will come with some restrictions as the non-MFi certified cables and chargers will have data transfer and charging limitations.

    What else? The iPhone 15 Pro variants are tipped to feature deeper curves on the edges and it may use Titanium metal instead of stainless steel. Also, it will be the first iPhone sans-physical buttons, several renders and leaks suggested. The volume rockers may be replaced with capacitive buttons instead of physical ones.

    However, it must be noted that the iPhone 15 series launch is still months away. Hence, you should take any such information with a healthy dose of doubt.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 19:08 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max popularity likely to skyrocket! Here is why
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE
    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE