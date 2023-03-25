iPhone 15 to get a DIFFERENT Dynamic Island from iPhone 14 Pro! Kuo reveals how

The iPhone 15 series is set to do something different this year! Though the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup is still months away, several famous Apple leaksters have revealed several important upgrades. They suggest that the entire upcoming iPhone 15 series will incorporate Apple's Dynamic Island, which combines the pill and hole cutouts at the top of the screen. Notably, in the iPhone 14 series, only iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have this feature. However, it will be different in a crucial way.

This has been revealed by the famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He took to his Twitter account to reveal that the iPhone 15 series will feature a Proximity sensor that is integrated within the Dynamic Island area. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have their proximity sensor located under the display, basically outside the Dynamic Island. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 series will have the Proximity sensor integrated within the Dynamic Island area with minimal impact on it.

What is the Proximity sensor? The function of the proximity sensor is to sense when the user brings the phone close to their ear and turns off the screen accordingly. It is plausible that relocating the sensor could be linked to enhancements in Face ID technology. So, will this modification on the iPhone 15 series have any impact on its functionality or look of the Dynamic Island? Ming-Chi Kuo says it is unlikely to have any impact. However, it is suggested that this modification in Dynamic Island could be seen as a cost-saving measure.

Kuo has revealed that Apple's supplier Finisar will switch to supplying 940nm wavelength proximity sensors for the iPhone 15 models against the 1380nm sensors used in the iPhone 14 Pro. Moreover, a report by MacRumors quoted leaker Unknownz21 who suggest that the new proximity sensor will be integrated into the Single Pearl Module, with a codename of "Sphinx."

However, there is still a long time ahead of the launch, hence you should take the information lightly and wait for the official announcement of the iPhone 15 series.