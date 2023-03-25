iPhone 15 to get a DIFFERENT Dynamic Island from iPhone 14 Pro! Kuo reveals how

The latest leak from the famous Apple analyst suggested that the iPhone 15 Dynamic Island is set to be different from the iPhone 14 Pro models. Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 10:03 IST
This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
image caption
6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
iPhone 15
View all Images
This year, the Dynamic Island would be present across the iPhone 15 series, but it will be different. (HT Tech)

The iPhone 15 series is set to do something different this year! Though the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup is still months away, several famous Apple leaksters have revealed several important upgrades. They suggest that the entire upcoming iPhone 15 series will incorporate Apple's Dynamic Island, which combines the pill and hole cutouts at the top of the screen. Notably, in the iPhone 14 series, only iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have this feature. However, it will be different in a crucial way.

This has been revealed by the famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He took to his Twitter account to reveal that the iPhone 15 series will feature a Proximity sensor that is integrated within the Dynamic Island area. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have their proximity sensor located under the display, basically outside the Dynamic Island. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 series will have the Proximity sensor integrated within the Dynamic Island area with minimal impact on it.

What is the Proximity sensor? The function of the proximity sensor is to sense when the user brings the phone close to their ear and turns off the screen accordingly. It is plausible that relocating the sensor could be linked to enhancements in Face ID technology. So, will this modification on the iPhone 15 series have any impact on its functionality or look of the Dynamic Island? Ming-Chi Kuo says it is unlikely to have any impact. However, it is suggested that this modification in Dynamic Island could be seen as a cost-saving measure.

Kuo has revealed that Apple's supplier Finisar will switch to supplying 940nm wavelength proximity sensors for the iPhone 15 models against the 1380nm sensors used in the iPhone 14 Pro. Moreover, a report by MacRumors quoted leaker Unknownz21 who suggest that the new proximity sensor will be integrated into the Single Pearl Module, with a codename of "Sphinx."

However, there is still a long time ahead of the launch, hence you should take the information lightly and wait for the official announcement of the iPhone 15 series.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets