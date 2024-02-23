 iPhone 15 users report connectivity issues with in-car systems, other Bluetooth devices | Mobile News

iPhone 15 users report connectivity issues with in-car systems, other Bluetooth devices

Is your iPhone 15 not connecting to the in-car infotainment system and other Bluetooth devices? You’re not alone as several iPhone 15 users have recently complained about similar connectivity issues.

iPhone 15 struggling with Bluetooth connectivity issues, users say. Check details. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 users recently reported issues with the battery life on the smartphone where it dropped to 80 percent after 500 charge cycles. Soon after, Apple rectified the problem by rolling out an update. However, a new issue has cropped up where those with iPhone 15 have been facing Bluetooth connectivity issues. The complaints were documented on the Apple Support forum as well as the MacRumors forum. The Bluetooth connectivity issues were seen on iPhone 15 and as well as the iPhone 15 Pro models. As of now, no fix has been rolled out yet. Know more about the connectivity issues here.

iPhone 15 Bluetooth connectivity issues

According to a MacRumors report, iPhone 15 users have been facing problems with their device's Bluetooth connectivity to headphones and CarPlay. It is being reported that the issue has continued ever since they got their hands on the devices. Users claim that the connectivity issue was only witnessed when they were connecting the iPhone with older Bluetooth devices such as headphones and in-car infotainment systems.

A user on MacRumors forums posted, “Since iOS 17 I have been having frequent disconnects in my car (no carplay. BMW 2014) Bluetooth for calls. I make a hands free call in my car and after a few seconds bluetooth disconnects and I have to manually switch to the speaker in my iPhone.” The user also reported that they did not face this problem with older-generation iPhones.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The majority of complaints were from iPhone 15 users who have been trying to connect their devices with Bluetooth headphones, car systems, or other devices. However, some users also highlighted that the Bluetooth connectivity issues were also seen in newer devices such as the AirPods.

Due to the occurring issue, many users have reportedly managed to get their iPhone 15s replaced, which seems to be the only fix so far.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets