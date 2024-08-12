iPhone 16 ‘AI features’ may be free for only few years, users may have to pay later: Here’s everything you need to know

iPhone 16 series launch timeline is getting close with each day passing and leaks about the smartphone are rapidly increasing. We all know that the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models will support “Apple Intelligence” with the iOS 18.1 update. However, it was unsure if Apple would provide its AI features for free or if it would lay some chargers. To put our speculations to rest, Neil Shah from Counterpoint Research highlighted Apple may start to charge for its AI features as part of its Apple One subscription.

Now, a new report has come forward that the Apple Intelligence paid subscription is not coming for at least the next 3 years. Know more about what Apple has planned for its AI features.

iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence subscription

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, Apple Intelligence features will likely come under the paid subscription, however, for initial years, the company may not charge any additional fees. Therefore, iPhone users may not be compelled to pay for using the AI features right away. Earlier, it was highlighted that the Apple Intelligence features would cost $20 per month as it will come under the Apple One subscription plans. Now, Gurman said that announced AI features will come under the subscription plan for at least 3 years.

The reason behind the 3-year gap is speculated that Apple is still working on more advanced AI features, which will make it worth charging additional. The AI features announced at the WWDC 2024 event such as smarter Siri, Writing tools, Genmoji, and other features will be free for eligible device holders. Therefore, iPhone users do not have to worry about paying for AI features yet. However, we will have to wait for the upcoming launch event to confirm how Apple plans to roll out its AI feature.

As of now, it is expected that Apple Intelligence features will not be available to users until the iOS 18.1 update in October. Additionally, it is suspected that the AI features will be rolled out gradually with new iOS 18 versions. Therefore, to try all the Apple Intelligence features, we may have to wait a little longer.

