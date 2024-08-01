iPhone 16 Pro launch likely in September: Apple may introduce this new colour option

iPhone 16 series launch is just a few weeks away and as we approach the mega Apple event in September, rumours around the upcoming iPhone 16 models are heating up. Earlier this week, we saw dummy models revealing the design and colour options of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Now, a tipster has revealed some new information about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As mentioned in a report by MacRumors, known Weibo-based leaker ‘Fixed focus digital' claims that we may see a new bronze or bronze-like colour option for the Pro models in the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Pro models to miss out on blue colour

Over the past few months, several tipsters and analysts predicted that Apple may kill the Blue Titanium option used for the iPhone 15 Pro devices and replace it with a new rose or gold colour. However, the latest claim by Fixed focus digital suggests that the new colour may be bronze or it has a bronze-like appearance.

In a post in Weibo, the leaker said that the new colour of iPhone 16 Pro Max resembles a "bronze hue," and a titanium-like appearance can be seen in the surrounding frame. Another leaker from China claimed earlier this month that the code for the iPhone 16 Pro colour is ‘Rose', online the ‘Rose Gold' that Apple unveiled with the iPhone 6s in 2015. Other than the new colour option, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to carry the similar options apart from Blue.

iPhone 16 Pro models may also get faster Wi-Fi

According to a report released this week by Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are widely expected to support Wi-Fi 7. For those who are unaware, the support for Wi-Fi 7 will allow iPhones to send and receive data over 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously. This means that the phone will have lower latency and faster Wi-Fi speeds along with reliable connectivity. When compared to Wi-Fi 6E, the Wi-Fi 7 is believed to offer 4 times more data transfer speeds. It is expected to get peak theoretical data transfer speeds of over 40 Gbps.



