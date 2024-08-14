iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it’s capable of doing

iPhone 16 series launch is in a few weeks with four new models coming next month. With leaks and rumours, we may have an idea about what Apple may announce. In an early leak, it was revealed that the iPhone 16 series may come with a new “Capture Button.” However, its features and functionalities were not disclosed until now. A new report has come forward which reveals what the iPhone 16 Capture Button is capable of doing and how the new button will work.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 vs iPhone 16

More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB See full Specifications

iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities

According to a MacRumors report, the iPhone 16 series is expected to get a new Capture Button which may also allow users to capture photos and videos in a hassle-free way. This new button is suspected to support several gesture motions and conduct tasks based on touch and pressure. The report highlighted some of the gestures and functionalities of the new Capture Button which suggested that it will work like a DSLR camera.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 ‘AI features' may be free for only few years, users may have to pay later: Here's everything you need to know

If the user makes a light press on the button, then the camera will be able to autofocus the subject for capturing a photo or a video. However, if the user applies pressure to the button, it will instantly capture the scene. Therefore, users will not have to interact with the display controls to capture images. It also has a zoom-in and out functionality where users just have to swipe left and right over the Capture button. It is also expected that the new button may support a gesture to switch between photo and video modes for easy accessibility.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro may beat iPhone 16 Pro Max in battery capacity jump, here's what we know so far

Leaks suggest that the Capture Button will be placed on the Right side of the iPhone 16. While some tipsters suggest that the new button will be featured in all iPhone 16 Models, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expected that it will only be available for iPhone 16 Pro models. Therefore, we will have to wait for September to confirm what Apple has planned for its new iPhone 16 series. Also, we may soon get an official announcement regarding the Apple event date.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!