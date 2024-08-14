 iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it’s capable of doing | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it’s capable of doing

The iPhone 16 series may come with a new Capture Button, know how it will bring ease to capturing photos and videos.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 14 2024, 12:48 IST
iPhone 16 series launching soon: Check out launch date, price, specs, and more
iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it’s capable of doing
1/5 The iPhone 16 series is expected to debut sometime in September with four models which are expected to be the iPhone 16. While the launch date is yet to be determined, it is expected that the launch will take place around September 10 2024 and the sale will begin on September 20.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it’s capable of doing
2/5 This year, Apple has planned for several changes and upgrades for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. While the iPhone 16 standard models are getting an Action Button and a new camera module, the Pro models are expected to get bigger display sizes and sleeker bezels, to make the smartphone look more refined.  ( HT Tech)
iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it’s capable of doing
3/5 The entire iPhone 16 series is expected to get a major software and hardware boost with a new generation chipset. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely feature A18 processors, whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset. Furthermore, all smartphones will get the new iOS 18 update with Apple Intelligence.  (X.com/SonnyDickson)
iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it’s capable of doing
4/5 The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely get new cameras with upgraded sensors. The iPhone 16 Pro will likely get iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive telephoto lens whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get a new tetraprism camera. Both the upgrades will allow iPhone models to provide improved zooming capabilities. However, the standard iPhone 16 models are expected to remain similar to their predecessors.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it’s capable of doing
5/5 All the iPhone 16 models are expected to get larger batteries for lasting performance. However, we do not expect any major change, but the battery life may slightly increase. Additionally, Apple may provide faster charging speeds with 40W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.  (Apple Hub)
iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it’s capable of doing
Know what the iPhone 16 Capture Button can do for capturing photos and videos. (Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 series launch is in a few weeks with four new models coming next month. With leaks and rumours, we may have an idea about what Apple may announce. In an early leak, it was revealed that the iPhone 16 series may come with a new “Capture Button.” However, its features and functionalities were not disclosed until now. A new report has come forward which reveals what the iPhone 16 Capture Button is capable of doing and how the new button will work. 

iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities 

According to a MacRumors report, the iPhone 16 series is expected to get a new Capture Button which may also allow users to capture photos and videos in a hassle-free way. This new button is suspected to support several gesture motions and conduct tasks based on touch and pressure. The report highlighted some of the gestures and functionalities of the new Capture Button which suggested that it will work like a DSLR camera. 

If the user makes a light press on the button, then the camera will be able to autofocus the subject for capturing a photo or a video. However, if the user applies pressure to the button, it will instantly capture the scene. Therefore, users will not have to interact with the display controls to capture images. It also has a zoom-in and out functionality where users just have to swipe left and right over the Capture button. It is also expected that the new button may support a gesture to switch between photo and video modes for easy accessibility. 

Leaks suggest that the Capture Button will be placed on the Right side of the iPhone 16. While some tipsters suggest that the new button will be featured in all iPhone 16 Models, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expected that it will only be available for iPhone 16 Pro models. Therefore, we will have to wait for September to confirm what Apple has planned for its new iPhone 16 series. Also, we may soon get an official announcement regarding the Apple event date. 

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 12:48 IST
