iPhone 16 Pro may beat iPhone 16 Pro Max in battery capacity jump, here’s what we know so far
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to take a back seat at the upcoming Apple launch event.
iPhone 16 series will make its debut in the coming weeks and ahead of the massive launch event, details and leaks of the upcoming iPhone models keep surfacing on the internet. Almost every specification of the new iPhone 16 model has been tipped online and as per a new leak, iPhone 16 Pro will likely beat the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max when it comes to battery capacity jump.
Also read: iPhone users to get these 5 transformative Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18
You may be interested in
- Black
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
iPhone 16 Pro to mark a bigger jump in terms of battery capacity
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are believed to be significantly larger than their predecessors. That means, both the smartphones will have a bigger display and battery. Despite being the smaller one among the Pro models, iPhone 16 Pro max will likely see the biggest improvement. Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital, has shared the battery capacity figures of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As per the new information, iPhone 16 Pro will pack a 3577mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be powered by a 4676mAh battery.
mobile to buy?
Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely to take place on this day, Apple Intelligence will not play spoilsport: Know why
If the details shared by the tipster turn out to be true, iPhone 16 Pro will get more than 9% jump in terms of battery capacity when compared to its predecessor iPhone 15 Pro that features a 3274mAh battery. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is believed to mark over 5% jump.
Also read: iPhone 16 series launching soon: Check out launch date, price, specs, and more
iPhone 16 Pro: What else to expect
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are also rumoured to get a slight redesign but the change won't be as noticeable as in the non-Pro models. Under the hood, the flagship models are expected to feature A18 Pro chip with improved heat dissipation. According to the reports, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are widely expected to support Wi-Fi 7.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71722835504499