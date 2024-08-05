iPhone 16 Pro may beat iPhone 16 Pro Max in battery capacity jump, here’s what we know so far

iPhone 16 series will make its debut in the coming weeks and ahead of the massive launch event, details and leaks of the upcoming iPhone models keep surfacing on the internet. Almost every specification of the new iPhone 16 model has been tipped online and as per a new leak, iPhone 16 Pro will likely beat the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max when it comes to battery capacity jump.

iPhone 16 Pro to mark a bigger jump in terms of battery capacity

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are believed to be significantly larger than their predecessors. That means, both the smartphones will have a bigger display and battery. Despite being the smaller one among the Pro models, iPhone 16 Pro max will likely see the biggest improvement. Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital, has shared the battery capacity figures of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As per the new information, iPhone 16 Pro will pack a 3577mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be powered by a 4676mAh battery.

If the details shared by the tipster turn out to be true, iPhone 16 Pro will get more than 9% jump in terms of battery capacity when compared to its predecessor iPhone 15 Pro that features a 3274mAh battery. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is believed to mark over 5% jump.

iPhone 16 Pro: What else to expect

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are also rumoured to get a slight redesign but the change won't be as noticeable as in the non-Pro models. Under the hood, the flagship models are expected to feature A18 Pro chip with improved heat dissipation. According to the reports, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are widely expected to support Wi-Fi 7.



