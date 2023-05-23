iPhone 16 could bring back this ICONIC iPhone 12 feature; Know what it is

There is a lot happening in the Apple ecosystem. In less than two weeks' time, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 will commence which will reveal the iOS 17 to people. Then, a few months later, the iPhone 15 will make its debut. New leaks are already coming out every day, revealing interesting changes the phone might bring. But that is not all. We also have some information about the iPhone 16, which is expected to launch in 2024. And if the leaks are to be believed, Apple might bring back a cool iPhone 12 design feature in the iPhone 16.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, a Twitter user with the username @URedditor has revealed shocking information about the iPhone 16. In a tweet, he said, “The base model iPhone 16 will have a vertical camera layout, as opposed to diagonal on iPhone 15. This will make the device instantly recognizable as the latest model. Currently, an iPhone 12-style design is in testing, though there is another design as well, same layout”.

iPhone 16 to get a vertical camera layout

The vertical camera layout was first introduced with iPhone X and continued through iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, after which the company opted for diagonal camera placement in iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. The Pro series has remained consistent with its triangular camera module.

It was reported that the base model of the iPhone 15 will also continue the tradition of diagonal camera placement. But things can change after three years of the same design if the rumors are to be believed. Apple going for a vertical camera layout will give the smartphone both a fresh look as well as a nod to its older models, which have taken an iconic status today.

The tipster also explained that the design similarity with iPhone 12 will be limited to the camera placement and nothing else. “iPhone 12 style design - only in terms of the camera bump, two camera rings, vertical”. He also stated that these were in the early design testing stage and there is no guarantee that Apple would go ahead with this decision.

It should be noted that the information has not come from any official sources and @URedditor does not have a proven track record as a tipster like the more reputed ones such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman. So, do take this information with a pinch of salt. The official design status of the iPhone 16 will only be revealed in 2024.