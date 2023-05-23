iPhone 16 could bring back this ICONIC iPhone 12 feature; Know what it is

A new leak has surfaced which claims that the iPhone 16 could get a vertical camera layout, similar to the iPhone 12. Check the details below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2023, 12:19 IST
iPhone 12
The iPhone 16 might get a similar look to the iPhone 12. (Representative Photo) (Unsplash)
iPhone 12
The iPhone 16 might get a similar look to the iPhone 12. (Representative Photo) (Unsplash)

There is a lot happening in the Apple ecosystem. In less than two weeks' time, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 will commence which will reveal the iOS 17 to people. Then, a few months later, the iPhone 15 will make its debut. New leaks are already coming out every day, revealing interesting changes the phone might bring. But that is not all. We also have some information about the iPhone 16, which is expected to launch in 2024. And if the leaks are to be believed, Apple might bring back a cool iPhone 12 design feature in the iPhone 16.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, a Twitter user with the username @URedditor has revealed shocking information about the iPhone 16. In a tweet, he said, “The base model iPhone 16 will have a vertical camera layout, as opposed to diagonal on iPhone 15. This will make the device instantly recognizable as the latest model. Currently, an iPhone 12-style design is in testing, though there is another design as well, same layout”.

iPhone 16 to get a vertical camera layout

The vertical camera layout was first introduced with iPhone X and continued through iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, after which the company opted for diagonal camera placement in iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. The Pro series has remained consistent with its triangular camera module.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It was reported that the base model of the iPhone 15 will also continue the tradition of diagonal camera placement. But things can change after three years of the same design if the rumors are to be believed. Apple going for a vertical camera layout will give the smartphone both a fresh look as well as a nod to its older models, which have taken an iconic status today.

The tipster also explained that the design similarity with iPhone 12 will be limited to the camera placement and nothing else. “iPhone 12 style design - only in terms of the camera bump, two camera rings, vertical”. He also stated that these were in the early design testing stage and there is no guarantee that Apple would go ahead with this decision.

It should be noted that the information has not come from any official sources and @URedditor does not have a proven track record as a tipster like the more reputed ones such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman. So, do take this information with a pinch of salt. The official design status of the iPhone 16 will only be revealed in 2024.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 12:19 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 16 could bring back this ICONIC iPhone 12 feature; Know what it is
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download is NOT available for everyone! Krafton explains the situation
Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets