iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max renders leaked

iPhone 15 series is set to launch in September, 2023. However, since Apple has imposed a total blackout, no news is available. However, in what will excite fans, Not just iPhone 15 Pro Max, but even iPhone 16 Pro Max renders have been leaked, according to 9To5Mac!

The latest leaked CAD-based renders reveal a side-by-side comparison of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the future iPhone 16 Pro Max or Ultra.

A bit of explanation here. There are reports indicating that Apple will launch the iPhone 16 Ultra.

Opinion is divided whether this will mean just a name change or the death of iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is also rumored that iPhone 16 Ultra will be the 5th iPhone in the lineup.

The iPhone 16 lineup will then consist of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Ultra.

The leaked renders, in just one glance, demonstrate the expected size increase for the iPhone 16 Ultra, which has been the subject of recent rumors.

The iPhone 16 Ultra's 6.9-inch screen is projected to be taller than it is wide, but it will still have a slightly wider profile.

Estimates suggest that the width of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will measure around 76.7 mm, while the iPhone 16 Ultra is rumored to reach 77.2 mm.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will then stand approximately 159.8 mm tall, while iPhone 16 Pro Max will grow to 165 mm.