iPhone 16 Pro at under 1 lakh from Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Planning to buy the latest iPhone model but waiting for a great deal? Then we have found just the right offers for you on the new iPhone 16 Pro. Well, buying the latest iPhone model could get heavy on the pocket, however, with great offers and smart purchases, buyers can get a great deal. Currently, Flipkart is providing a reasonable discount on the iPhone 16 Pro, allowing buyers to get it under Rs.1 Lakh with exciting bank and exchange offers. Therefore, check out the latest deals and offers available on iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart to make a mindful purchase.

iPhone 16 Pro discount

The iPhone 16 Pro originally retails for Rs.119900 for the 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.112900 from Flipkart, giving buyers a great 5% discount. Alongside e-commerce discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

As of the current Flipkart listing, Buyers can get Rs.5645 cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card which further reduces the price to Rs.107255. Buyers can also avail 10% off up to Rs.1200 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI on 12 months and above tenure. Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.64200 off on iPhone 16 Pro. For instance, if you have an iPhone 14 model in a “Flawless” condition with no damage or functional damage, then you can get up to Rs.32150 exchange value. Therefore, buyers can easily get the iPhone 16 Pro at under Rs. 1 Lakh.

Should you buy iPhone 16 Pro?

iPhone 16 Pro is the latest iPhone model with powerful processing power, Apple Intelligence, and advanced camera features. The smartphone is powered by the A18 Pro chip paired with 8GB RAM, providing users with smooth day-to-day performance. The smartphone also comes with a new camera control button which enables users to access to camera app features and activate Visual Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro features a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

