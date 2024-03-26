iPhone 16 Pro may come in new rose, space black colours, with Apple planning to discard blue titanium

Even though the launch of the iPhone 16 series is nearly 6 months away, leaks have already started surfacing. In recent months, reports have come out suggesting several features of the smartphone, including a tweaked design, new chip, and better cameras. Now, it is being suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro may also get a fresh coat of paint with two new colours reportedly being planned.

iPhone 16 Pro colour options

According to a Weibo post (via ShrimpApplePro), Apple may be planning to give the iPhone 16 Pro a makeover with new colour options. As per the claims, the iPhone maker is working to bring a new rose titanium finish which may replace the blue titanium option that Apple currently offers.

Additionally, the white and black variants may also be tweaked, with the black option resembling the ‘space black' that Apple used to sell prior to the current iPhone 15 series. The report also suggests that the natural titanium finish may have a different shade with the iPhone 16 Pro.

While this is certainly not the first leak we've come across that highlights rumoured design factors of the iPhone 16 series, it certainly is interesting to see the developments that may or may not be happening at Apple.

Bigger iPhones

Reports also hint that Apple may be planning to bring out bigger iPhones. In fact, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a 6.9-inch panel. If it turns out to be true, it may result in the biggest iPhones Apple has ever released.

That said, this rumour is only specific to the iPhone 16 Pro models. The vanilla iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may retain the dimensions of its predecessors.

