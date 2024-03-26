 iPhone 16 Pro may come in new rose, space black colours, with Apple planning to discard blue titanium | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro may come in new rose, space black colours, with Apple planning to discard blue titanium

Apple may introduce new colour options for the iPhone 16 Pro including rose titanium and revamped ‘space black’ variant.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2024, 16:11 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 14 Pro
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
icon View all Images
iPhone 16 Pro may come in a revamped space black colour, leaks suggest. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Even though the launch of the iPhone 16 series is nearly 6 months away, leaks have already started surfacing. In recent months, reports have come out suggesting several features of the smartphone, including a tweaked design, new chip, and better cameras. Now, it is being suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro may also get a fresh coat of paint with two new colours reportedly being planned.

Also Read: What to expect from iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro colour options

According to a Weibo post (via ShrimpApplePro), Apple may be planning to give the iPhone 16 Pro a makeover with new colour options. As per the claims, the iPhone maker is working to bring a new rose titanium finish which may replace the blue titanium option that Apple currently offers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, the white and black variants may also be tweaked, with the black option resembling the ‘space black' that Apple used to sell prior to the current iPhone 15 series. The report also suggests that the natural titanium finish may have a different shade with the iPhone 16 Pro.

While this is certainly not the first leak we've come across that highlights rumoured design factors of the iPhone 16 series, it certainly is interesting to see the developments that may or may not be happening at Apple.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro may get enhanced on-device AI capabilities with new A18 Pro chip

Bigger iPhones

Reports also hint that Apple may be planning to bring out bigger iPhones. In fact, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a 6.9-inch panel. If it turns out to be true, it may result in the biggest iPhones Apple has ever released.

That said, this rumour is only specific to the iPhone 16 Pro models. The vanilla iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may retain the dimensions of its predecessors.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 16:11 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro may come in new rose, space black colours, with Apple planning to discard blue titanium
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets