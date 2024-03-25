Apple iPhone 16 Pro may get enhanced on-device AI capabilities with new A18 Pro chip

Apple is gearing up for a significant upgrade in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) with its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. According to insights shared by analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Tech Research, Apple is set to introduce substantial modifications to its A18 Pro chip, specifically aimed at enhancing on-device AI capabilities. This revelation has sparked anticipation among tech enthusiasts as Apple accelerates production of the A18 Pro chip well ahead of its usual schedule.

Increased Demand for A18 Chip Signals Shift in Market Dynamics

Pu's investor note, renowned for its accuracy in predicting Apple's chip developments, unveils intriguing details. It highlights a surge in demand for Apple's A18 chip, signalling a notable shift from its predecessor, the A17 Pro. Notably, the A18 Pro is anticipated to feature a larger die area, a strategic move that underscores Apple's commitment to edge AI computing, 9to5Mac reported.

Also read: Apple in talks to use Baidu generative AI in Chinese iPhones, Wall Street Journal says

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Expanding the die area of the chip signifies a capacity for accommodating more transistors and specialized components, thus potentially amplifying performance. However, it also introduces challenges such as heightened risks of defects and energy efficiency concerns. Apple faces the delicate task of striking a balance as it intensifies production of the A18 Pro chip, laying the groundwork for the iPhone 16's debut later this year.

Edge AI Computing

The concept of edge AI computing takes centre stage in Apple's strategic roadmap, heralding a paradigm shift in AI processing. While some AI features may rely on cloud infrastructure, collaborations with tech giants like Google are rumoured, and Apple is poised to harness the power of on-device AI processing extensively.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A35 review: Amazing design, display and battery, but does it tick all the boxes? Find out

Edge AI computing leverages the synergy between edge computing and AI, enabling the execution of machine learning tasks directly on interconnected devices. This approach promises real-time processing capabilities, even in the absence of internet connectivity, heralding a new era of seamless user experiences.

Reports suggest that the A18 chip will usher in a substantial augmentation in built-in AI computing cores, bolstering the device's Neural Engine for enhanced performance. With the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro expected to debut featuring variants of the A18 chip, anticipation mounts for the AI-focused advancements that are poised to redefine smartphone capabilities.

Also read: Amazon Holi offers: Best deals on iPhones from iPhone 15 to iPhone 12- save huge on flagships

In essence, Apple's strategic focus on bolstering on-device AI capabilities through the A18 Pro chip underscores its relentless pursuit of innovation, promising users a transformative smartphone experience with the iPhone 16 Pro.