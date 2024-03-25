 Apple iPhone 16 Pro may get enhanced on-device AI capabilities with new A18 Pro chip | Mobile News

Apple iPhone 16 Pro may get enhanced on-device AI capabilities with new A18 Pro chip

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro may revolutionize on-device AI with the A18 Pro chip. Analyst insights hint at game-changing enhancements, stirring anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 25 2024, 12:14 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
icon View all Images
Apple iPhone 16 Pro promises groundbreaking on-device AI capabilities with the new A18 Pro chip. (REUTERS)

Apple is gearing up for a significant upgrade in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) with its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. According to insights shared by analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Tech Research, Apple is set to introduce substantial modifications to its A18 Pro chip, specifically aimed at enhancing on-device AI capabilities. This revelation has sparked anticipation among tech enthusiasts as Apple accelerates production of the A18 Pro chip well ahead of its usual schedule.

Increased Demand for A18 Chip Signals Shift in Market Dynamics

Pu's investor note, renowned for its accuracy in predicting Apple's chip developments, unveils intriguing details. It highlights a surge in demand for Apple's A18 chip, signalling a notable shift from its predecessor, the A17 Pro. Notably, the A18 Pro is anticipated to feature a larger die area, a strategic move that underscores Apple's commitment to edge AI computing, 9to5Mac reported.

Also read: Apple in talks to use Baidu generative AI in Chinese iPhones, Wall Street Journal says

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Expanding the die area of the chip signifies a capacity for accommodating more transistors and specialized components, thus potentially amplifying performance. However, it also introduces challenges such as heightened risks of defects and energy efficiency concerns. Apple faces the delicate task of striking a balance as it intensifies production of the A18 Pro chip, laying the groundwork for the iPhone 16's debut later this year.

Edge AI Computing

The concept of edge AI computing takes centre stage in Apple's strategic roadmap, heralding a paradigm shift in AI processing. While some AI features may rely on cloud infrastructure, collaborations with tech giants like Google are rumoured, and Apple is poised to harness the power of on-device AI processing extensively.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A35 review: Amazing design, display and battery, but does it tick all the boxes? Find out

Edge AI computing leverages the synergy between edge computing and AI, enabling the execution of machine learning tasks directly on interconnected devices. This approach promises real-time processing capabilities, even in the absence of internet connectivity, heralding a new era of seamless user experiences.

Reports suggest that the A18 chip will usher in a substantial augmentation in built-in AI computing cores, bolstering the device's Neural Engine for enhanced performance. With the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro expected to debut featuring variants of the A18 chip, anticipation mounts for the AI-focused advancements that are poised to redefine smartphone capabilities.

Also read: Amazon Holi offers: Best deals on iPhones from iPhone 15 to iPhone 12- save huge on flagships

In essence, Apple's strategic focus on bolstering on-device AI capabilities through the A18 Pro chip underscores its relentless pursuit of innovation, promising users a transformative smartphone experience with the iPhone 16 Pro.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 11:20 IST
Apple iPhone 16 Pro may get enhanced on-device AI capabilities with new A18 Pro chip
