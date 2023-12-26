iPhone 16 Roundup: Top 5 rumoured features coming to the next Apple iPhone in 2024

iPhone 16 Roundup: Even though the launch of the next iPhone series, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 16, is nearly 9 months away, rumours and leaks have already started surfacing. Consequently, we now have an idea of what the next Apple iPhone might offer. It is expected to bring several notable upgrades over the current iPhone lineup, with the likely highlight being the cameras. If you're awaiting the iPhone 16, know the top 5 rumoured features coming to the next Apple iPhone.

1. Solid-state buttons

For months, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 series would feature haptic solid-state buttons that would replace the physical volume buttons. But, the physical volume buttons are still present on the iPhones due to “manufacturing complexity, higher associated costs, and software integration issues”, according to Mark Gurman. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would get this feature.

2. Bigger display

Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that the tech giant will be introducing even bigger iPhones next year. Young claims that Apple could go even bigger next year with a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard models are expected to maintain their current sizes.

3. Under display Face ID

While Apple has now gotten rid of the notch across its entire iPhone lineup, the Face ID module, along with the front camera is still present at the top. However, that could soon change as Apple is looking to introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It could feature an under-display Face ID sensor.

4. Better camera

It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year's iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro.

5. Other upgrades

It has been reported that Apple could even go ‘port-less' next year with the iPhone 16 Ultra ditching the USB Type-C port too. Moreover, a previous report stated that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could be dubbed the iPhone 16 Ultra and have features like a faster processor and additional camera improvements. There is talk that the Ultra will be an entirely new phone over and above the previous four.

It is important to note that all of the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official confirmation by Apple will reveal actual details about the iPhone 16, which is likely to be in the later half of 2024.