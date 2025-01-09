iPhone 16 series, Pixel 8a, and more to receive big discounts during Flipkart's Republic Day sale

If you are in the market for a flagship smartphone, such as the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, it might be wise to wait a bit.

Flipkart's ‘Monumental Sale,' which essentially serves as Flipkart's Republic Day Sale, is approaching soon. During this sale, you can expect significant discounts on the latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 16. So, if you are in the market for a flagship smartphone, such as the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, it might be wise to wait a bit longer. The sale is expected to offer big price drops on these devices. Here's a breakdown of the offers anticipated during Flipkart's Monument to Republic Day Sale.

Big Discounts on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus

Flipkart has announced that the iPhone 16 will be available at an effective price of 63,999, a remarkable drop from its MRP of 79,900. Yes, just a few months after its launch, the iPhone 16 is being offered at its lowest price yet during this sale. It remains to be seen how Flipkart achieves this price, but based on past trends, it will likely involve a combination of bank discounts, reduced offer prices, and exchange bonuses.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In addition to the iPhone 16, Flipkart is also discounting the iPhone 16 Plus. According to their promotional banners, the iPhone 16 Plus will be available for an effective price of 73,999.

Discounts on iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Models

If you've been eyeing the iPhone 16 Pro but have hesitated due to its hefty price tag of 1,19,900 for the base model, there's good news. During the sale, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be discounted.

Flipkart's banner suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB model will be available for 1,02,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to have an effective price of 1,27,900 (MRP 1,44,900).

Discounts on Android Phones

Apart from flagship iPhones, Flipkart will also offer discounts on Android models. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is claimed to be available for just 59,999. Discounts will extend to mid-range and budget smartphones as well, including:

  • CMF Phone 1: 13,999
  • Moto Edge 50: 19,999
  • Pixel 8a: 32,999

Other models, such as the Pixel 9, will also receive discounts, although Flipkart has yet to disclose their exact pricing.

