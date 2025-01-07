Oppo Reno 13 5G series price leaked- Here’s how much it may cost in India

Oppo Reno 13 5G series is launching in two days with a new design, chipsets, camera upgrades, and more. The series consists of two models Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, allowing users to get the one which better suits their requirements. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the device have started to surface online, but now a recent report has highlighted the India price for Oppo Reno 13 5G series and it may not look promising to buyers as it showcases a price hike. Now, check out the Oppo Reno 13 5G series price and see if it's worth the upgrade.

Oppo Reno 13 5G series price in India

A tipster who goes by the name of AN Leaks shared an X post revealing the expected India price for the Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G. Shockingly, this year, Oppo has planned to increase the prices of the new Reno series devices which may look good to buyers.

Well, the Oppo Reno 13 5G will likely be launched in two storage variants 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. These storage options could be priced at Rs.37000 and Rs.39999 respectively. Therefore we can expect a Rs.5000 price hike for the vanilla model. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is expected to come in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB storage options, with a price tag of Rs.49999 and Rs.54999. Therefore, the Pro model could get a Rs.13000 price hike in comparison to the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch: What to expect

The Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G will likley feature a 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch AMOLED display. The new-gen is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM storage. The Oppo Reno 13 5G is expected to feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide camera, whereas the Pro model will include a 50MP telephoto lens in place of an ultrawide camera.

