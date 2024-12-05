iPhone 16 tips: 5 things to check to identify whether iPhone is original or fake

Here are 5 ways how buyers can examine if their iPhones are real or fake. Make sure to follow the steps to check the authenticity.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 05 2024, 09:49 IST
Icon
Know if your iPhone is real or fake in these 5 ways. (HT Tech)

iPhones are one of the most selling smartphones in India due to their durability, top-notch performance, and advanced features. While iPhones are available at higher prices, they tend to grab much attention globally, and everyone wants to own an iPhone. Therefore, people look for several ways to save money and buy iPhones at a much cheaper price from different sources such as e-commerce websites, unverified stores, and others. In several cases, sellers scam buyers by providing them with counterfeit iPhones that look exactly like an iPhone but turn out to be duplicate versions. Therefore, it's crucial to verify the authenticity of the iPhone you've purchased. Here are a few ways, through which buyers can ensure that their iPhone is real or fake. 

Also read: These Google Pixel phones can now tell you if your phone is overheating by measuring the exact temperature: How it works

5 ways to identify if iPhone is real or fake

 

  1. Examine iPhone's packaging material and accessories provided: Scammers are quite sharp when it comes to replicating the packaging, however, it's quite easy to detect if the packaging is real or fake. Ensure that the box material is sturdy, it has high-resolution images and no poor printing is involved. In terms of provided accessories, check if they have a “Designed by Apple” label and are of top-end build and quality. 
  2. Verify Serial Number and IMEI: Every authentic iPhone comes with a serial number and IMEI which ensures credibility. The serial number can be located on the iPhone's settings when you go the the “About” section. Now, go to Apple's Check Coverage page and enter the serial number where users will be provided with warranty, model, and other information. However, to check the IMEI number, users have to dial *#06# from their iPhone to get the number, now cross-check it with the number provided on the box and SIM tray.
  3. Inspect iPhone's build quality: Now, carefully check every detail of the iPhone to ensure the material used is top quality and the device has a sturdy build. Check for gaps, loose casing, buttons that are working properly, etc. Also, check the SIM tray for any possible faults or imperfections.
  4. Examine software updates: Ensure that the iPhone is running on Apple's latest OS version. Go to Settings and locate “General” and then go to Software Update to check the latest update dates. In several instances, the counterfeit iPhones run on Android versions. 
  5. Go to an authorised Apple service centre: If you are still sceptical about the device, then locate an authorised Apple service centre near your location and get the device checked by professionals.

Also read: Apple Watch Series 10 for free: Complete this task to get a full refund - How this deal works

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 09:49 IST
