Walk 15,000 steps daily for a year while wearing your new Apple Watch and receive a full refund—check how this offer works.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 04 2024, 11:32 IST
Walking 15,000 steps daily is mandatory for a 100% refund/monthly. (Apple)

What if we told you that you could get a brand-new Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch Ultra absolutely free from an Apple Premium Reseller? It sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? But here's the catch: you'll need to walk more than 15,000 steps daily to earn a full refund. This offer is part of a collaboration between HDFC Ergo and Zopper, who've launched an innovative fitness programme called India Gets Moving. As part of this initiative, they're offering an Apple Watch at no cost—provided you meet the ambitious step target consistently for an entire year. Of course, there are some finer details you'll need to consider to make the most of this offer. In this article, we'll break down everything you need to know to get started.

Eligibility 

Firstly, only Apple Watches purchased from Apple-certified resellers and select offline stores are eligible for this offer. It's important to note that purchases made via the official Apple website, Amazon, Flipkart, or any non-partner retailers will not qualify.

Here's how you can enrol: The staff at the store where you buy your Apple Watch will enrol you in the Zopper Wellness Programme. This enrolment is free of charge and does not add any extra cost to your Apple Watch purchase.

Once signed up, you will automatically become a member of the HDFC Ergo insurance programme. You'll also need to install the HDFC Ergo app on your smartphone and sync it with the Apple HealthKit data. This ensures the app can accurately track your steps.

How Do You Qualify For A Refund?

To receive a 100% refund for your Apple Watch, you must meet the following conditions:

  • Walk 15,000 steps daily to earn four points.
  • Walk between 12,001 and 15,000 steps daily to earn three points.
  • Walk between 10,001 and 12,000 steps daily to earn two points.
  • Walk between 8,001 and 10,000 steps daily to earn one point.

The points you earn each month determine the refund percentage:

  • 31–50 points: 10% refund monthly
  • 51–70 points: 30% refund monthly
  • 71–90 points: 60% refund monthly
  • 91–110 points: 80% refund monthly
  • Above 110 points: 100% refund

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 11:32 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets