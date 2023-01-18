 Huawei P30 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei P30 Pro

    Huawei P30 Pro

    Huawei P30 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 71,990 in India with 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei P30 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Huawei P30 Pro now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Huawei P30 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP
    • 4200 mAh
    • 6.47 inches (16.43 cm)
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • 4200 mAh
    • Yes, Super, 40W: 70 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 7360 x 4912 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • F1.6
    • CMOS
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • Aurora, Breathing Crystal
    • 192 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 73.4 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 158 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 19.5:9
    • OLED
    • 88.41 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.47 inches (16.43 cm)
    • 398 ppi
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • EMUI
    • Huawei
    • April 15, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • P30 Pro
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1800(band 9) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1800(band 9) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 22.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • HiSilicon Kirin 980
    • Mali-G76 MP10
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    • Up to 242 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Huawei P30 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei P30 Pro in India?

    Huawei P30 Pro price in India at 71,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei P30 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Huawei P30 Pro?

    What is the Huawei P30 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei P30 Pro Waterproof?

    Huawei P30 Pro