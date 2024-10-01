 iPhone delivery goes deadly: Customer kills agent after ₹1.5 lakh CoD order | Mobile News

iPhone delivery goes deadly: Customer kills agent after 1.5 lakh CoD order

What led to the tragic death of a delivery agent in Lucknow during an iPhone delivery? Explore the details surrounding this shocking incident.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 01 2024, 14:10 IST
A delivery agent in Lucknow was killed while delivering an iPhone ordered online. (Representation image) (Pexels)

A tragic incident unfolded in Lucknow on September 23, 2024, when a 30-year-old delivery agent lost his life while delivering an iPhone ordered online. The victim, Bharat Kumar Sahu, was last seen on his delivery route before his family reported him missing two days later. After he failed to return home, they filed a report at the Chinhat police station on September 25.

The police began investigating Sahu's disappearance by reviewing CCTV footage and other surveillance data. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh reported that Sahu went to deliver the phone to a specific location, where two individuals, identified as Gajanan and his accomplice, allegedly killed him.

How did the Crime Unfold?

Authorities later apprehended a suspect named Akash, who provided information about the crime. Following the murder, the suspects reportedly placed Sahu's body in a sack and disposed of it in the Indira Canal. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has since joined the search efforts to recover his remains.

Police have informed Sahu's family about the tragic events surrounding his death. The investigation continues as authorities gather more evidence and details about the crime.

Reports indicate that the delivery involved a cash-on-delivery (CoD) transaction for an Apple iPhone valued at Rs. 1.5 lakh. One of the accused placed the order on Flipkart, and when Sahu arrived for the delivery, they allegedly attacked him.

The investigation revealed that after dumping the body in the canal, the suspects attempted to evade capture. However, police traced Gajanan's phone number, leading them to his friend Akash, who later confessed to the crime during questioning.

What are the Family's Demands for Justice?

Sahu's brother, Prem Kumar, has called for justice in light of the incident. He expressed his desire for severe consequences for the perpetrators, stating, “My only demand is that the police should give such a punishment that serves as a lesson to them,” to news agency ANI. Authorities have assured the family and the public that they are committed to thoroughly investigating the case and bringing those responsible to justice.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 14:10 IST
