Google Pixel 9a design leaked and it does not look like Pixel 9 – What we know

Google Pixel 9a could feature a flat back camera module, setting it apart from the design of the Pixel 9 series. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Oct 01 2024, 12:16 IST
Google Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a won't look like the Pixel 9 series from the back. (Google)

Google Pixel 9 series has been out for a little over a month, but we are already starting to see leaks about the Pixel 9a—the mid-range Google Pixel smartphone for 2025. Alleged renders of what appears to be the Pixel 9a have surfaced, courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Headlines. The render reinforces earlier leaks suggesting that the Pixel 9a might abandon the Pixel 9 series' camera module in favour of a flat module—departing from the unique aesthetic Google has maintained for the Pixel lineup over the last few generations.

No Pill-Shaped Camera Module – But It Could Be A Good Thing

If the Pixel 9a doesn't feature the protruding pill-shaped camera module of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models, it would mean the camera might sit flush with the back or protrude only slightly. This could improve the phone's durability and reduce the anxiety users feel about protecting the large lens glass area of the newer models. In fact, a significant market has emerged for protecting the Pixel 9's large camera module, with tempered glass and protectors readily available.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also, having no camera bump would mean that using the device, laying it flat on a tablet, would not prove to be an inconvenience. The Pixel 9 series, with its symmetrical camera bump on the back, already barely rocks on a table, and the Pixel 9a could improve this further.

When Is The Pixel 9a Coming And What Can We Expect?

Google Pixel 9a, which could be the last phone powered by a Samsung-made Tensor chipset, is expected to be released around Google I/O, typically held in May. As for what to expect, it's likely the Pixel 9a will feature the same Tensor G4 chipset as the Pixel 9 series, but with modifications to the modem. Additionally, the device may have a polycarbonate back, like the Pixel 8a, to keep costs down. The Pixel 9a is also expected to sport Google Gemini features, and it could end up being one of the cheapest phones offering Google's AI prowess.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 12:16 IST
