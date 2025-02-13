Galaxy Z Fold 7 to become slimmest Samsung foldable but at a huge cost- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may come with the slimmest Galaxy Z Fold design but it may eliminate some S Pen features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 13 2025, 09:49 IST
Galaxy Z Fold 7 to become slimmest Samsung foldable but at a huge cost- Here’s what we know
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to drop some S Pen features, here’s what we know so far about the new-gen foldable. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Samsung recently unveiled the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra in January with some noteworthy upgrades. However, this year the S Pen experienced a downgrade as Samsung removed its Bluetooth features. Now, the company is expected to do similar with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 as it is rumoured to lack some S Pen features. Reportedly, Samsung has reduced the thickness of the smartphone by removing some of the S Pen features. While we still have a few months for launch, the leaks and rumours have started to make waves, giving a sneak peek at what Samsung may announce on the next Galaxy Unpacked. Till then, here's what we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its S Pen features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen features

Samsung's foldable models stay in the limelight for their boxy and heavy-looking design. As competitors are establishing paper-like thickness for their foldable, Samsung is yet to impress buyers when it comes to introducing a lightweight model. However, last we saw a significant design refinement with Galaxy Z Fold 6. The smartphone was not only lighter but also slimmer than its predecessor. Now, with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung will reportedly touch a new height with 4.9mm thickness when unfolded and 10.6mm when folded. However, with greater slimness, the smartphone may compromise on some features. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

A tipster who goes by the name @kro_roe shared a post on X claiming that Samsung may eliminate some S Pen features. Although the features were not listed, leaving us in a great dilemma of what Samsung has planned for its new-generation foldable. While this may sound shocking to many, there is no official confirmation if it will surely happen. Therefore, we must wait for the official release to know if the rumours are true. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to come with a new 200MP sensor similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, we can expect great performance and camera upgrades alongside the smartphone's slimness.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 09:49 IST
