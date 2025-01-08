iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 launch timeline tipped- Know when affordable iPhone could debut

Over the past few months, we have been waiting to hear about the launch of the iPhone SE 4 or we can say the iPhone 16e. While Apple is quite secretive about its upcoming iPhone model, tipsters have managed to provide us with some in-depth information on what the new generation iPhone SE model would look like. Now, in a recent leak, the launch timeline for iPhone SE 4 along with iPad 11 has been leaked and it hints towards an April launch. However, it was stated that Apple is targeting for March 2025 launch. Therefore, know what Apple has been planning for the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 launch date

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 are being built on the upcoming iOS 18.3 update. However, it is highly unlikely that Apple will plan to launch the new devices and the iOS 18.3 update simultaneously. Gurman highlighted that there is a slight chance these devices could make their debut in April before the iOS 18.4 rollout. Now, instead of March, Apple iPhone SE 4 could be launched in the month of April. Although, we are still awaiting an official launch announcement to confirm these claims.

Yes, the new iPads and iPhone SE replacement are being developed on the iOS 18.3 train - but that doesn't mean they launch together this month. It means they'll launch before iOS 18.4, by April if all goes to plan. https://t.co/qaMSH1ImSW — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 7, 2025

iPhone SE 4: What to expect

The iPhone SE 4 will likely be named as iPhone 16e due to its similarities with the flagship iPhone 16 model. Reportedly, the affordable iPhone will come with some flagship upgrades such as the A18 processor, Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, and the first iPhone with Apple's in-house 5G chip. The iPhone SE 4 is also getting some major design changes, which will likely change the look and feel in comparison to the iPhone SE 3. It is suggested that the smartphone will look similar to the iPhone 14 with a display on the front for the Face ID feature. Additionally, it may have a bigger and better display, offering a better experience to the users. Now, we just have to wait a few months more to confirm these claims.

