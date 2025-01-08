iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 launch timeline tipped- Know when affordable iPhone could debut

iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 will reportedly be launched in April 2025, here’s what we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 09:45 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Apple’s powerful mid-ranger’s India price expected to be…
iPhone SE 4 is one of the most talked about smartphones in the world right now. Although iPhone SE 4 launch is still months away, potential buyers are patiently waiting for it to arrive. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will be launched in March 2025 and it is said to mark a major shift for Apple. According to a report from Korean outlet Naver, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at $500 (approximately 42,700) or lower.
iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 launch timeline tipped- Know when affordable iPhone could debut
iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. It is also said to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.
iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.
iPhone SE 4 will likely be the first phone from the company that will get Apple Intelligence out of the box. Although Apple Intelligence was expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series that was launched at the Apple Glowtime event in November, the AI suite was delayed till October end and arrived with iOS 18.1.
iPhone SE 4 is said to be the first iPhone to feature Apple's in-house 5G modem. As per Kuo, Apple's in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.
iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 launch timeline tipped- Know when affordable iPhone could debut
Apple may plan to launch the iPhone SE 4 in April before the iOS 18.4 rollout. (Apple)

Over the past few months, we have been waiting to hear about the launch of the iPhone SE 4 or we can say the iPhone 16e. While Apple is quite secretive about its upcoming iPhone model, tipsters have managed to provide us with some in-depth information on what the new generation iPhone SE model would look like. Now, in a recent leak, the launch timeline for iPhone SE 4 along with iPad 11 has been leaked and it hints towards an April launch. However, it was stated that Apple is targeting for March 2025 launch. Therefore, know what Apple has been planning for the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 expected to be launched as iPhone 16e: Know why it's a better name

iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 launch date

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 are being built on the upcoming iOS 18.3 update. However, it is highly unlikely that Apple will plan to launch the new devices and the iOS 18.3 update simultaneously. Gurman highlighted that there is a slight chance these devices could make their debut in April before the iOS 18.4 rollout. Now, instead of March, Apple iPhone SE 4 could be launched in the month of April. Although, we are still awaiting an official launch announcement to confirm these claims.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 price tipped ahead of launch, may come as good news for buyers

iPhone SE 4: What to expect

The iPhone SE 4 will likely be named as iPhone 16e due to its similarities with the flagship iPhone 16 model. Reportedly, the affordable iPhone will come with some flagship upgrades such as the A18 processor, Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, and the first iPhone with Apple's in-house 5G chip. The iPhone SE 4 is also getting some major design changes, which will likely change the look and feel in comparison to the iPhone SE 3. It is suggested that the smartphone will look similar to the iPhone 14 with a display on the front for the Face ID feature. Additionally, it may have a bigger and better display, offering a better experience to the users. Now, we just have to wait a few months more to confirm these claims.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 09:45 IST
iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 launch timeline tipped- Know when affordable iPhone could debut
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

